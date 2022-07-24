'Expect Him To Be Present In Future': L-G Saxena As Kejriwal Skips 2nd Event Amid Tussle

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped a tree plantation event, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena asserted that he expects CM Kejriwal to be present in future events to give a message that 'we want to work together for Delhi's development'. The former skipped the event amid the row over the latter recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the state's Liquor Excise Policy.

"I wanted CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend this event but due to some reasons, he could not. This is a program where all of us should work together. I expect him to be present in future events to give a message that we want to work together for Delhi's development," said L-G Vinai K Saxena in the event.

This was the second time that the Delhi CM skipped a scheduled event with the L-G after he recommended a CBI probe into the state’s Excise Liquor Policy 2021-22. Earlier, Kejriwal had abstained from the scheduled weekly meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday citing ill-health.

LG Saxena Rejects Kejriwal's Proposal For Singapore Visit

On July 21, L-G Saxena rejected the AAP government's proposal for the CM's visit to Singapore to attend a global summit after Kejriwal lashed out at the Centre over the delay in permission. L-G Saxena asked the Delhi CM to not attend the World Cities Summit scheduled to be held in Singapore next month, citing that it won't be fitting for a Chief Minister to attend it since it is a conference of mayors. It is pertinent to note that on July 17, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to attend the 'World Cities Summit' in Singapore.

Earlier on July 18, Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that there might be a "political reason" behind the delay in granting him permission to visit Singapore for the global summit. Speaking over the pending clearance from the Centre, the Delhi CM asserted that he is not a criminal but an elected Chief Minister in the country. "This visit would be nothing but will bring glory to the country," he added.