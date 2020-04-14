'Expected Some Financial Measures In Speech', Congress' Adhir Ranjan On PM Modi's Address

After PM Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday morning extending the lockdown period till May 3, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked that they expected "some more measures' to be announced in the PM's speech. "During PM Modi's speech it was expected that some more measures should have been mentioned on employment as crores of workers have turned unemployed." He added that more "financial measures" were expected in PM Modi's speech.

"The common people should have been given financial relief. Many things were not considered in Modi Ji's speech. One month is passing, for how many days will we keep listening to his speech? Along with giving a speech, also provide ration," he said.

Congress 'disappointed' with PM's speech

After PM Modi's address, Congress' Anand Sharma stated that while he supported the lockdown extension he was 'disappointed' that the PM did not come forward with a 'roadmap for the revival of economic activity post lockdown.'

"We expected the PM to unveil a strategy for staged lifting of the lockdown for essential sectors of industry, especially MSMEs, Agro & food processing industries, unorganized sector and those manufacturing healthcare products. Also, a package for MSMEs was necessary," he said.

Lockdown extended till May 3

In a major announcement, PM Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown is extended till May 3. A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

#BREAKING | Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/tK3LhAJlkH — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2020

