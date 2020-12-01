Expelled BJD MLA Refutes 'anti-people' Activities Charges, Says 'victim Of Conspiracy'

Once election in-charge of Hinjli, Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik's home turf, 3-times Gopalpur MLA and a former minister Dr Pradeep Panigrahy on Sunday was expelled from the ruling outfit without a show-cause notice for practising 'anti-people activities'. The sources from the party revealed that the expulsion of Pradeep Panigrahy was very obvious after his personal relationship with IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak surfaced. Panigrahy's daughter was set to marry Abhay Kant Pathak's son who is currently under probe for impersonating as Tata Motors top executive for minting money from false recruitment.

READ | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Expels MLA From BJD For 'anti-people' Activities

Dr Pradeep Parigrahy speaks on his expulsion

Few hours after his sudden expulsion, Panigrahy claimed that he has been made a victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy because he in the past raised some disturbing questions before Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Stating that the charges pressed against him by BJD have been cooked up to frame him, the former minister also claimed that he has no role to play in the recent recruitment scam.

READ | Odisha Assembly Uproar As BJD Govt Moves To Close 7772 Schools; Cong MLA Threatens Suicide

Speaking further, Panigrahy said that earlier some people of Ganjam had asked him about the jobs, but that was it. Later they had applied for the same jobs, but the selection would have been on merit-basis only, he added. Commenting over the relationship between him and officer Pathak, Panigrahy said that both his and Pathak's family have been close since a very long time. The engagement ceremony of his daughter with Akash was held on May 7 and marriage had been fixed on December 11, he added. Asserting that there was nothing to hide, the MLA informed that both the families had met the CM and he had also blessed them.

READ | Odisha CLP Divided Over Demand For Minister's Resignation In Pari Kidnap-murder Case

Denying any kind of financial links with the Pathaks, Panigrahy said that he had only transferred some money after the engagement ceremony towards marriage expenses which is the duty of every parent. Stating that he has not done anything wrong, the former minister said that BJD leadership has been targeting him and will go down to any extent to finish him politically.

Claiming that neither he believes in violence nor ever protected criminals in his political career, the MLA challenged the state government to prove 'anti-people activities' charge against him. He also demanded protection as he felt that his life is now in danger.

READ | In A First, Odisha's NaPSAT Team Gets Selected For NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge