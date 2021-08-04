Expelled BSP MLA Jitendra Babloo, Accused Of Burning Down Rita Bahuguna's House, Joins BJP

In a surprising political twist, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday inducted expelled BSP MLA Jitendra Singh Babloo into the party. Babloo is one of the prime accused in a case involving arson and setting ablaze the house of former UP Congress Committee chief Rita Bahuguna Joshi in 2009. She is now a BJP MP from Allahabad.

Babloo joined the saffron clan in the presence of UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and other senior leaders at the party headquarters in Lucknow. Soon after his induction, Babloo claimed that the charges framed against him in the arson case are false and baseless.

Speaking to reporters, the controversial leader said he was not even present at the site when Rita Bahuguna's Lucknow residence was burned down. Babloo added that he had been demanding a CB-CID inquiry into the matter, ever since the case was filed against him.

Rita Bahuguna 'stunned' after Jitendra Singh Babloo's induction

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi however expressed strong objection to Babloo's induction into the party. Joshi said she was stunned to learn that a person who set her house on fire was given membership by the party. Stating that the allegations leveled against the former BSP MLA are of serious nature, Joshi called on the state BJP chief to sack Babloo immediately.

"I am stunned because (Jitendra Singh Babloo) is the same person who set my house on fire in July 2009 when I was jailed in Moradabad and was also found as an accused after investigation. I am sure he has hidden this information from the party. The state (BJP) president must not be aware of it. I urge state and national presidents to end his membership because serious allegations are leveled against him," Rita Bahuguna Joshi told ANI.

Joshi's house, located in a high-security zone in Lucknow, was vandalized and torched on the night of July 15, 2009, after she allegedly made remarks against then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati. Two years later, Jitendra Singh Babloo was arrested in connection with the arson case along with other BSP leaders.

Though Mayawati defended Babloo after the arson case, she suspended him later that year for anti-party activities. Later, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Sukhdeo Rajbhar disqualified him from the assembly.