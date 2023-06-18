Expelled Congress Leader Ashish Deshmukh To Rejoin BJP On June 18 After 5 Years

Ashish Deshmukh, the former Maharashtra MLA who was expelled from the Congress party earlier this year, will be joining the BJP on June 18. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Deshmukh confirmed his return to the saffron party after five years. "I will join the BJP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule at the party's headquarters in Nagpur at 11 am," the former MLA said.

Deshmukh was expelled from Congress in May for six years for being critical of the party leadership.

Apart from criticising Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Deshmukh even demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' the OBC community with his 'Modi surname' remark.

Prior to joining Congress, Deshmukh was part of the BJP after joining the party ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Deshmukh explains the reason behind rejoining the BJP

Speaking about his motive to return to the BJP, Deshmukh said that the BJP is the only party that is wholeheartedly working in the interests of the OBCs, something which Congress failed to do. "I always wanted to work in the interest of the OBCs and Vidharbha. The same has been informed to the Congress, but the party failed to do so. Instead, they expelled me to raise my voice for justice. The BJP is the only party working for the OBC and Vidarbha," Deshmukh stated.

He was previously the BJP MLA from Nagpur's Katol and later became Fadnavis's rival from the Nagpur South West seat in the 2019 assembly elections but lost. After joining Congress in 2018, he raised objections to the functioning of senior party leaders on several occasions for which he received a show-cause notice from the Maharashtra Congress disciplinary committee in April. The notice followed his allegations on Patole that the Maharashtra Congress chief receives money from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Deshmukh didn't spare Rahul Gandhi either for his 'all Modis are thieves' comment that cost the Congress leader his Lok Sabha membership. "If one statement of Rahul Gandhi Ji insults the entire OBC community and if the members of this community are hurt, then for the sake of Congress party, Rahul Ji should apologise to the OBCs who form 54% of India's total population," he said.