Expelled Congress MLA Ajanta Neog Meets HM Amit Shah, To Join BJP Ahead Of Polls

Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Assam, expelled Congress MLA Ajanta Neog is meeting Shah in Guwahati. Sources have revealed that the former Minister was in touch with the saffron party over the last few days. She was expelled from Congress on account of 'anti-party activities' after she failed to respond to several notices from the high-command.

Notably, she had also met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal recently with a request to establish the Birangana Sati Sadhini State University in Golaghat. The grand-old party had cast aspersions on this visit. Now Republic has learned that the Congress rebel is meeting the Home Minister at his guesthouse in Guwahati and is likely to join the BJP in his presence.

Neog was a close confidante of late former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and had held important portfolios of Social Welfare and Public Works departments during his tenure.

Apart from Ajanta Neog, Rajdeep Goala, Congress MLA, and a sitting member of the Assam Parliament is also expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Speculations are rife that he is likely to defect to the BJP.

Meanwhile, Gana Shakti Party MLA Bhuban Pegu's induction into the BJP has been confirmed and the NDA leader will formally join the BJP today.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April next year. The ruling BJP in Assam sounded the poll bugle with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee - including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah is also on a three-day visit to Assam and Manipur to oversee the party's poll strategies.

Currently, the BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs. It is in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) which have 14 and 12 legislators respectively. Congress has 22 MLAs at present, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members in the legislative assembly.

