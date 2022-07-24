Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi Meets JP Nadda & Haryana CM, Stirs Speculation

In a significant development, Haryana Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections last month, met BJP chief JP Nadda and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday. The Adampur MLA, who was expelled from all party positions by Congress earlier this month for causing the loss of the party's Rajya Sabha candidate Ajay Maken discussed political issues with the BJP brass.

After meeting Nadda in Delhi, Bishnoi took to Twitter and said, "During the meeting (I) discussed current political issues with him". On meeting Khattar, the Haryana MLA stated that he "held an important discussion regarding the current political issues of the state and development work of Haryana".

सरल व सहज़ व्यक्तित्व के धनी आदरणीय श्री जे.पी. नड्डा जी से आत्मीय भेंट की और वर्तमान राजनीतिक विषय पर चर्चा हुई



नड्डा जी की सरलता और उनका सहज़ व्यक्तित्व उन्हें सच्चे जनसेवक की पहचान दिलाती है। pic.twitter.com/HPAoa6wwyT — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) July 24, 2022

आज हरियाणा के ओजस्वी और मिलनसार मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर लाल जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की और प्रदेश के वर्तमान राजनीतिक विषय और हरियाणा के विकास कार्य को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण चर्चा की। pic.twitter.com/G08GtV4Mkv — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) July 24, 2022

Bishnoi's back-to-back meetings with BJP

It is important to mention that this was Kuldeep Bishnoi's second meeting with the BJP leadership within a span of two weeks. He had last met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Nadda in Delhi on July 10. The frequent meetings have stirred speculations over the possibility that he may switch over to the saffron party amid his tussle with the Congress.

Last month, the 53-year-old legislator was expelled by Congress from all party positions for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. Following the polling, he posted a cryptic tweet saying, "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes."

On his expulsion from the party, Bishnoi had leveled serious allegations against the Congress and had claimed that it has 'rules for some leaders and exceptions for others'. "Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals," he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha embarrasment

As the main Opposition party in Haryana, Congress was assured of one Rajya Sabha seat by virtue of the number of MLAs it has in the 90-member assembly. However, its candidate Ajay Maken failed to secure the berth after Bishnoi cross-voted, while the vote of an MLA was declared invalid. With this, both candidates backed by the BJP-- Krishan Lal Panwar and Kartikeya Sharma were elected to the two Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

Bishnoi, a four-time MLA, two-time MP, and younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, is allegedly miffed with the grand-old-party ever since it overlooked him for the post of the Haryana unit chief during the revamp and decided to appoint Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to the post.

(With agency inputs)