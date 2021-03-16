Expelled For Opposing 'Godse Fan' Joining Congress, MP Neta Says Kamal Nath Tilting To BJP

On Monday, the disciplinary panel of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) expelled All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Manak Agrawal for six years over his remarks after a Hindu Mahasabha leader was given Congress membership recently. Agrawal opposed the induction of Babulal Chaurasiya into the party for being an admirer of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted a letter in Hindi and announced the suspension of Agrawal. The tweet read, "Manak Agrawal expelled from Congress. The Disciplinary Committee of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to expel Mr Manak Aggarwal from the Congress Party for 6 years. This order is implemented with immediate effect."

Manak Agrawal Reacts after suspension

After the decision, Agrawal defied the party's action and openly slammed Congress. He refused to accept the decision on technical grounds and stated that he was still very much in the Congress party. He claimed that the disciplinary committee did not speak to him and added that the Congress unit could not act against an AICC member. He accused MPCC head & former Chief Minister Kamal Nath of conspiring against him.

Agrawal slams Kamal Nath For 'Godse Follower' Induction

On February 27, AICC member Manak Agarwal slammed former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath asked him whether he is with Mahatma Gandhi or Godse. Lashing out at Kamal Nath, the senior Congress leader said that Nath's inclination towards BJP has been visible for the last few days. "He always runs opposite with party's ideology," said Agarwal.

Ex-Mahasabha leader joins Congress

On February 24, Babulal Chaurasia joined Congress in the presence of former MP CM Kamal Nath claiming that he was a 'Congressman by birth'. Stating that he had switched from Congress to Hindu Mahasabha on being denied a party ticket to municipal corporation elections, he claimed that he 'did not fit into Hindu Mahasabha's ideology'. Chaurasia who has been spotted at several 'Godse events', claims he was pushed to attend them while he was in the Hindu Mahasabha.

Godse Gyaanshala controversy

On January 11, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Named as 'Godse Gyaanshala', the Hindu Mahasabha claimed that it is to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap. Faced with massive opposition from Congress, Madhya Pradesh police shut down the centre.