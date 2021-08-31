Expelled KPCC Secretary Claims KC Venugopal Is 'root Cause' For Congress' Woes In Kerala

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) secretary PS Prasanth has been expelled by the party over his criticisms against AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal in a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After his ouster, the ex-secretary of Kerala PCC has claimed on Tuesday that KC Venugopal was the root cause of organisational problems in Kerala while also adding the name of AV Gopinath, the former president of Palakkad District Congress Committee.

Expelled KPCC secretary slams KC Venugopal

In his letter, Prasanth alleged that Congress has "witnessed the destruction of the party in states like Goa, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, etc," since Venugopal took charge and accused the latter of working as "an agent of BJP".

"The root cause of organisational problems in Kerala is KC Venugopal. AV Gopinath former DCC president of Palakkad has left the party because of it. Nobody was given any positions in Kerala who did not have a commitment to KC Venugopal personally," Prasanth alleged.

On being expelled from the party, Prasanth said, "For 30 years I was working for Congress. I have not made any remark against the Congress party."

Prashanth pens letter to Rahul Gandhi

Prasanth further alleged that Venugopal was attempting to bring his "most desirable" people to leadership.

In his letter to Rahul Gandhi, Prasanth said, "Congress workers in Kerala are doubtful whether his actions to collapse the party are in accordance with the collusion he made with BJP." Prasanth also alleged that Venugopal has "no social support within the party in Kerala and is the sole reason for the organisational issues in Kerala."

"If MPs and MLAs take a stand to obey only the words of KC Venugopal, then a situation will arise that only people who are desirable to an MP or MLA will come to leadership and leaders who are more capable than the existing leaders will never come up in the party which will, in turn, convert them to more and more Palode Ravi kind of party workers who will strive their level best to bring in defeats for the party in elections," he alleged.

No change in DCC List

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi released a list of 14 names for District Congress Committee Presidents. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran on Monday said the party's stand regarding the DCC chiefs' list has been clarified and it was not going back on it for more discussions. In a press release issued in the evening, Sudhakaran said Prasanth has been expelled from the party for challenging the Congress high command and making wild allegations.

The selection of 14 presidents of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in Kerala has created a rift in the party with several senior party leaders, like Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, coming out openly against the manner in which the selection was carried out.

(With inputs from Agencies)