Expelled TMC Leader Baishali Dalmiya Hints At Joining BJP; Lashes Out At Mamata Banerjee

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, expelled TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya appreciated the work done by the Centre and hinted at joining BJP in the near future. On January 22, Dalmiya was sacked from TMC for "anti-party activities" after she exposed the rot within her party. Maintaining that she was subjected to a witch-hunt, she contended that the Mamata Banerjee-party was retaining only those leaders who are dishonest and indulge in corruption.

Moreover, the Bally legislator opined that there is a split in TMC as many MLAs are frustrated with the party's functioning. On this occasion, she also lashed out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her refusal to speak at an event to mark the 124th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' were chanted. Panning Banerjee for her alleged "immaturity", she claimed that the TMC supremo practices an "appeasement policy".

Expelled TMC leader Baishali Dalmiya remarked, "It was a witch-hunt. I think TMC does not require people who are with the people and it does not require people who are loyal and honest. They prefer to keep those people who are dishonest and those who prefer to take cut money or those who are against the general public."

Discontent within TMC

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, the exodus of TMC leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. Adhikari, who served as the West Bengal Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources, resigned from the Cabinet and the Assembly on November 27 and December 16 respectively.

His induction is perceived as a blow to TMC as the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. Addressing a press conference two days later, Shukla refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021. The all-rounder reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office. Meanwhile, WB Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee resigned from the state Cabinet dealing another blow to TMC.

