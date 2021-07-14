EXPLAINED: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu's 'war Over Water' Renewed, Triggered By Mekedatu Dam Row

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have once again locked horns over the issue of the Mekedatu Dam Project as the tussle emerged after the CM Yediyurappa-led government has hinted at fast-tracking the project despite objections raised by his Tamil Nadu counterpart. Karnataka has repeatedly maintained that the Rs 9000 crore project is essential for the state citing Bengaluru's water woes. In addition, the dam is expected to produce over 400 megawatts of power apart from acting as a storage for a large amount of water for Karnataka. Here's a complete explainer of the Mekedatu Dam row between the two states.

Karnataka's stand on the issue

Karnataka has asserted that the project is crucial as it will meet the drinking water needs of the state capital Bengaluru that is struggling with its water supply. However, it has also assured that Tamil Nadu's farmers will not be affected by the mega-project as the water flow to the state will not be impacted. Additionally, the Cauvery Tribunal will also monitor the water-sharing agreement between the two states. Moreover, Karnataka has also affirmed that it will ensure water supply to Tamil Nadu and therefore has said that it will go ahead with the project. Referring to a similar project in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has said that the former supplies water through Hogenakkal to many other parts of the state.

Why is Tamil Nadu opposing the Mekedatu Dam Project?

The primary reason for Tamil Nadu's opposing stance is due to its claims that the project will allegedly impact and control the flow of the Cauvery River water. As per Tamil Nadu, the Mekedatu Dam will also divert water from the Kabini sub-basin. Two streams are already under the control of Karnataka and discussions are already underway between the two state governments. Tamil Nadu has also asserted that Karnatka's ambitious project will block the only stream of the river. Secondly, the Tamil Nadu government has also raised concern over the issues of farmers and claimed that the construction of the Mekedatu dam would impact them. The state has repeatedly said that the project will hinder the future of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu steps up measures; Karnataka considers options

In order to stall the project, Tamil Nadu has reached out to the Supreme Court and had also called for an all-party meeting to stop the construction of the Mekedatu Dam Project. According to reports, major political parties in Tamil Nadu including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Congress are against the building of the dam. On the other hand, Karnataka has reached out to Tamil Nadu for a bilateral meeting. Karnataka's secondary measures include taking the case forward using legal means. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Monday, had expressed confidence in getting the Centre's permission for the building of the dam across the Cauvery river amid objections from the Tamil Nadu government.