In a key development in the SSC recruitment case probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accessed an explosive black diary from West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee's residence, which has laid bare sensational details pertaining to the scam. Republic has learned that this diary has information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

"There is a mention of who needs to be included in the merit list. There is mention about who all who didn't pass the exam need to be passed by increasing their marks. There is mention of who paid what amount of money and how much more needs to be paid. There are also locations mentioned where the money would be collected and the name of agents who would collect such money," ED sources said.

Details of the Department of Higher Education & School Education of the Government of West Bengal find a mention in the diary along with certain codes and characters. The diary has raised serious questions on how the SSC merit list was tampered with and allegations of how those who had topped the exam ultimately failed to get jobs, while those with lower marks made the cut.

Apart from the Rs 20 crore cash stash recovered from her residence, there is another sensational recovery-- a property document in the joint name of Aprita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee, going on to indicate a link between her and the former West Bengal Education Minister. An envelope having printed on it 'Minister-in-charge, Department of Higher Education, School Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Government of WB' has also been recovered. This envelope contains Rs 5 lakh.

Partha Chatterjee in ED custody till Aug 3

In connection with the SSC scam, the CBI has been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, while the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off.

He was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises. He was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.