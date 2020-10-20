'Expose All Corruption In TMC': JP Nadda To BJP Workers At Organisational Meet In Bengal

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday directed the party workers to expose all the corruption in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. In an emergency organizational meeting held with BJP workers in Siliguri, Nadda directed them to inform people about the tyranny of the ruling party and the culture of cut-money in the state.

After the meeting, West Bengal BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu told reporters that detailed discussion was held on the preparations for each Assembly constituency in light of the upcoming elections. Nadda laid emphasized on enhancing the performance and efficiency of the party at the booth level.

READ | BJP National President JP Nadda In North Bengal For Organisational Meet With BJP Leaders

Basu said the BJP national President expressed dissatisfaction with the TMC's terror in the state. BJP workers in Bengal are facing fierce struggle every day and he also expressed concern over the killing of more than a hundred party workers. Besides, the State Government's negligence in dealing with Coronavirus pandemic was also discussed in the meeting, he added.

During his day-long visit to North Bengal, JP Nadda paid tributes to Tagore Panchanan Burman at a ceremony at Nauka Ghat and later visited the Anandamoyi Kalibari Temple.

READ | TMC Says Many Disappointed With Puja Verdict, Opposition Calls Order 'life-saving'

'BJP will form government in Bengal'

Nadda urged BJP workers to fight against "state-sponsored terror" by the TMC government and exuded confidence of winning the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

The saffron party has made deep inroads in north Bengal, once considered a bastion of the Congress and the TMC, bagging seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats in the region in 2019 general election. North Bengal, which comprises eight districts, accounts for 54 of the 294 assembly seats.

This was Nadda's first visit to the state since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. After decades of limited presence in the politically polarised state, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in 2019 winning 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

With the BJP's strength increasing manifold over the last few years in Bengal, where it has never been in power, the party leaders have expressed confidence that the saffron surge will end Mamata Banerjee's decade-long rule in the state. Assembly polls are likely to be held in Bengal in April-May next year.

READ | TMC Takes Out Peace Rally In WB's Titagarh, Accuses BJP Of Fuelling Tension

READ | BJP Leader Threatens To Retaliate If Party Leaders Are Attacked By TMC