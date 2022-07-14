'Expunging Of Words In Parliament Happening Since 1954'; Oppn's 'gag' Claims Busted

Amidst a major controversy after a new booklet released by the Lok Sabha secretariat stated that certain words will be considered unparliamentary in both the houses of Parliament, top sources in the Lower House on Thursday revealed that such removal of words has been taking place since 1954 under various political dispensations.

"Any word is spoken which is against the ethos of Parliament or disrespectful in nature and can compromise of the dignity of the house the discretion lies with the chair to expunge them," said the Lok Sabha sources. "Such compilation has been made since 1954 under various political dispensations. From time to time this has been brought out under various political dispensations," added sources.

Earlier in the day, several members of Parliament (MPs), especially TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra, criticised the report of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Derek O'Brien dubbed it as a gag order on MPs and added that he is even willing to be suspended but won't stop using some of the new words inserted in the list, whereas, Mahua Moitra alleged that the Centre has banned all words that could be used by the opposition to describe the BJP's style of functioning.

Following the attacks, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a statement fact-checking the Opposition, and clarified that the list is not a new suggestion, but merely a compilation of words already expunged in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or state legislatures. Lok Sabha Secretariat's new booklet on the list of unparliamentary words includes terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’, and ‘Snoopgate'.

Here's a list of some of the unparliamentary words: