Extra seat for BJP in cliffhanger RS polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka; Cong wards of saffron challenge in Rajasthan

Mumbai/Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) In a jolt to the opposition camp, the BJP bagged an extra seat each in a nail biting finish in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka including the one won by an Independent it backed to put up a better than expected showing in the Rajya Sabha polls even as the ruling Congress in Rajasthan warded off the saffron challenge.

While the BJP won half of the 16 seats for which polling was held in four states on Friday amid a tussle over cross-voting, the Congress bagged five(3 in Rajasthan, one each in Maharashtra and Karnataka) and its allies in Maharashtra-- the Shiv Sena and the NCP one each, according to the final results announced on Saturday. The BJP got three seats each in Maharashtra and Karnataka and one each in Haryana and Rajasthan.

As the elections again highlighted dissension and lack of cohesion in the opposition ranks from Maharashtra to Karnataka and Haryana, BJP-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, a media baron, won one of the two seats in Haryana defeating senior Congress leader Ajay Maken. The former union minister lost by just two-third of one vote.

As rival parties analysed the outcome of the polls ahead of the Presidential elections, Rajasthan's BJP legislator Shobharani Khushwaha, Congress's Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and JD(S) lawmaker from Karnataka Srinivas Gowda disturbed the calculations of their respective parties by cross-voting.

Cracking the whip, the Congress expelled Bishnoi from all party positions after it alleged that he did not vote for the party candidate Ajay Maken and cross-voted in favour of Kartikeya Sharma, who was supported by the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

Bishnoi, in a cryptic tweet in Hindi earlier in the day, said, “I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes.” Khushwaha, who voted for Congress nominee Pramod Tiwari, has been suspended by the BJP, pending an inquiry.

The Rajya Sabha polls for 57 seats were held across 15 states. While 41 members in 11 states were elected unopposed, elections were held for 16 seats in four states due to the presence of more contestants than the available vacancies in each of these states.

The results were declared in Karnataka and Rajasthan on Friday night but got delayed by several hours in Maharashtra and Haryana amid intense wrangling by rival parties over alleged breach of voting rules. The results for Maharashtra and Haryana were announced early Saturday morning as the numbers game came under intense watch by rival parties in a cliffhanger election in the two states.

Maharashtra's ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress faced a major setback with the opposition BJP, whose move of fielding a candidate for the sixth seat necessitated a contest after over two decades, registering an emphatic win, which is being attributed to 17 surplus votes of independent MLAs and those from smaller parties.

Former MP Dhananjay Mahadik of the BJP defeated Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar for the sixth seat.

Political analysts said that pulling off a win this way required a deep understanding of the arithmetic of counting of the electoral college and preferential voting pattern. They also credited senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his micro-level planning and strategising after his refusal to allow the biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament to take place without a fight.

The party's stunning victory was also acknowledged by veteran politician and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who said Fadnavis, a former chief minister, performed a "miracle" by turning the independent MLAs in favour of his party, which had sufficient number of votes only to ensure the victory of its two candidates.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) government should see the indications from the outcome of the Rajya Sabha elections. Not only people in the state are unhappy, but even the members of the legislative assembly are unhappy with the current dispensation," Fadnavis told reporters.

The BJP winners include Union minister Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik. Shiv Sena’s ubiquitous face Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel, a former union minister, and Congress’ Imran Pratapgarhi also won.

The Congress suffered a major setback in Haryana where besides Kartikeya Sharma, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar also won.

Returning Officer R K Nandal said Panwar got 36 votes, while Sharma got 23 first preference votes and 6.6 votes transferred by the BJP, taking his tally to 29.6. It was a photo-finish as Maken got 29 votes, but lost on account of having failed to secure any second preference votes.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Sabha complex shortly after 4 am, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "This(the victory)in a way is a victory for the people of Haryana and a victory of democracy." Replying to a question on Bishnoi voting for Sharma, Khattar said, "He voted listening to his inner conscience." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the BJP win in Karnataka.

In an emphatic endorsement for the BJP, the ruling party had the last laugh as it won all the three Rajya Sabha seats it contested out of the four that went to polls. Assembly polls are due to be held in Karnataka next year.

The main opposition Congress managed to win only one of the two seats for which its nominees were in the fray, while the JD(S) drew a blank.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, and MLC Lehar Singh Siroya of the BJP, and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh of the Congress were declared victorious.

There was suspense over the outcome of the fight for the fourth seat, which witnessed a tight contest between all the three major political parties none of which had enough votes for an easy win.

However, BJP's Siroya triumphed over Mansoor Ali Khan of the Congress and D Kupendra Reddy (JDS), apparently aided by cross-voting from rival parties and the help of Independents.

The JD(S) party's prospects were marred by Congress party, which fielded Khan. To make further dent to its ambition, two JD(S) MLAs cross voted – one in favour of the Congress and the other suspected to have voted for the BJP.

While the loss of a seat to the saffron party has further strained the ties between the Congress and JD(S), who blame each other as the ruling party's 'B' team, Chief Minister Bommai said the fight between the two parties has made it clear that the BJP is the 'A' team.

Modi hailed the chief minister for his political strategy and acumen which played a major role in BJP winning three seats in the Rajya Sabha election, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Modi called Bommai over phone immediately after the results were declared and congratulated the chief minister for his role in the victory," the statement read.

The statement said the BJP National President JP Nadda too dialled Bommai and congratulated the chief minister. "Your hard work has paid. Your strategies have proved successful," Nadda said.

Bommai also received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well expressing his happiness at the victory of three BJP candidates as the party state leadership ensured the victory of its third candidate overcoming a tough political challenge in the numbers game.

While disunity proved to be the party's undoing in Haryana, the story was completely different in Rajasthan with the faction-ridden state unit showing rare unity with both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps working to ensure the success in the polls. The ruling Congress in Rajasthan won three of the four seats and the BJP one.PTI ND MR PR VT VSD TIR KSU SA AG SDA SUN IJT KRK SKC KR VGN SK GSN

