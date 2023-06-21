Last Updated:

`Extra' Vehicle Removed From Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy, Party Says Security Outside Matoshree Reduced Too

A party official claimed that besides removing extra vehicles, the deployment of security personnel outside 'Matoshree' has also been reduced.

Press Trust Of India
Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray


Mumbai Police has removed extra vehicles from the security convoys of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, an official said on Wednesday.

A Sena (UBT) functionary claimed that the security outside `Matoshree', the Thackeray family residence in suburban Bandra, has been reduced too, but police said there has been "no downgrading" of any protected person's security.

Police had provided an additional vehicle each for the security convoys accompanying former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son, former minister Aaditya, a police official said.

These additional vehicles have been removed, he said, without specifying the reason.

Uddhav Thackeray enjoys Z+ security while Aaditya has Y+ security cover.

A party official claimed that besides removing extra vehicles, the deployment of security personnel outside 'Matoshree' has also been reduced.

But a police statement clarified that there has been "no withdrawal or downgrading in the scale of security of any categorised protected person residing within the jurisdictional limit of Mumbai Police."

