'Eyewash': Fadnavis Casts Doubt On MVA Govt-formed Panel To Probe Charges Against Maha HM

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday termed the appointment of the inquiry committee to probe ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as an "eyewash". A day earlier, the MVA government had constituted the one-man judicial panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal who has been asked to submit his report in 6 months' time. Referring to Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni's submission in the Bombay High Court, Fadnavis lamented that this committee had not formed under The Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Writing on Twitter, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated, "Neither it is constituted nor has been given the powers under The Commission of Inquiry Act 1952 as was done in case of Hon Justice Zoting Committee during our tenure! We are of the view that appointing such committee is merely an eyewash and does not solve any purpose, looking at the gravity & severity of the allegations! Now the question remains how will a retired judge without power enquire against a sitting Home Minister?" READ | Police files FIR on leaking of Rashmi Shukla's report; Fadnavis fires salvo at Ministers

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar has dismissed the need for Deshmukh's resignation, the MVA as a collective is yet to officially rule out this possibility. On March 24, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R Subhash Reddy refused to entertain Singh's plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged "corrupt malpractices" of the Maharashtra Home Minister. Terming the matter as "quite serious", it granted liberty to the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach the Bombay High Court instead. At present, a two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni is hearing his plea.