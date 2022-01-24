Shocked at the violence perpetrated by Bihar minister Narayan Prasad Sah's son - Bablu Prasad, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav on Monday, lamented at the law and order situation in the state. Yadav questioned how a BJP minister's son could fire at civilians just for trespassing his property. Defending his son, Sah has stated that Bablu had not fired as his revolver had been 'snatched' away.

RJD slams Bihar minister's son for opening fire

"Bihar is cowering because of criminals. Businessmen are harassed by criminals. The way the minister's son opened fire, people were agitated. Does a minister's son have a right to open fire like this? If the protectors of law are like this, then who will protect the law?," asked Shakti Yadav.

What happened at Champaran?

On Sunday, Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad Sah's son - Bablu Prasad allegedly opened fire on children who were found trespassing and playing on his father's farm. As per sources, some youngsters were found playing cricket on the Minister's mango orchard in Hardiya village at 11:30 AM on Sunday. The incident occurred at Sha's house located in Hardiya village of Bettiah, located in West Champaran district.

When Bablu Prasad and his staff went to ask the children to clear the spot, the dispute escalated. Bablu reportedly decided to take law and order into his own hands and began to beat up the youngsters. After attempting to assault the group, he allegedly took out his gun and opened fire, threatening to kill the trespassers.

Speaking to Republic, an eyewitness claimed, "Kids were playing cricket here. 4-5 people started beating them. They also hit a man with the butt of a gun & opened fire. One of them was Narayan's (tourism min) son." At least one of the minors has sustained bullet injuries during the incident. All injured are undergoing treatment at Bettiah Government Medical College.

Enraged at Bablu's blatant violence, villagers allegedly thrashed the Minister's son and his personnel. The tensions escalated to an extent where the angry villagers also vandalised the minister's car through stone-pelting. As villagers mobbed the site, Bablu Prasad and his staff ran away. As per sources, the Bihar police have seized a licensed pistol and a rifle from the spot of the incident - both of which belong to Bablu Prasad. No legal action against the Bihar Minister's family has been taken so far.