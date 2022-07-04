Eyeing Gujarat Polls, AAP's Kejriwal Says 'people Tired Of 27 Yrs Of BJP'; 'Vote For Us'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, held a massive rally in Ahmedabad with just a few months left for the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election. He urged the people of Gujarat to not waste their votes by choosing Congress but instead vote for AAP if they are not satisfied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He added that BJP has developed an ego because they think no one can replace them but now people have hope in the Aam Aadmi Party.

"We are not here to engage in dirty politics or corruption. We are here to help people. We are doing good work in Delhi and Punjab. Don't waste your vote on Congress. Those who are not satisfied with BJP should vote for us," said Arvind Kejriwal addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad.

Kejriwal expressed hope and confidence over the AAP's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections and stated, "AAP is expanding on a huge scale in Gujarat. People are tired of the 27 years of BJP. BJP thinks Congress can't replace them so they have developed ego. People are looking with hope towards AAP this time."

Delhi CM Kejriwal highlighted three pillars of AAP: "honesty, staunch patriotism, humanity".

ईमानदारी, कट्टर देशभक्ति, इंसानियत, AAP के 3 स्तंम्भ हैं।



🔹आज हम देश सेवा करने की शपथ लेंगे

🔹हम कट्टर ईमानदारी और देशभक्ति की शपथ लेंगे

🔹हम इंसानियत की शपथ लेंगे



आज हम सरदार पटेल और गांधी जी के सपनों का गुजरात बनाने की शपथ लेंगे।



-CM @ArvindKejriwal #AAPGujaratShapathGrahan pic.twitter.com/yrvAPE6cOE — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 3, 2022

As many as 6,988 newly-appointed AAP office-bearers took oath on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said the Congress exists only on paper in Gujarat, while AAP's organisation has become much bigger than the main opposition party "with lakhs of people joining the AAP in a short time".

HISTORIC MOMENT IN GUJARAT POLITICS‼️



A Record 6988 office bearers of AAP were administered the oath to serve the people honestly by AAP National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal.



This is the beginning of "Change" in Gujarat!🔥#AAPGujaratShapathGrahan pic.twitter.com/95WGX4fZpa — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 3, 2022

Gujarat Assembly Elections

It is pertinent to note that this is Kejriwal's fifth visit to Gujarat, which is set to go to the polls in December this year. The AAP is trying to show itself as an alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress in the state.

The Assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled for December 2022. Gujarat has proved to be an impregnable fortress for the BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats.