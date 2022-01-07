Congress Fields Navjot Singh Sidhu To Belittle PM's Security Breach As 'farce, Drama'

Under scanner for complicity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, Congress on Friday put state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu forward to issue a justification. Underlining that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the whole of India, Sidhu accused him of disrespecting Punjab and Punjabiyat by putting on a display of what he referred to as 'drama and facade' that his life was at threat in the state.

"Saying that your life was at threat is a drama, it is a facade and I say it categorically. I acknowledge it as an attempt to evade humiliation. It never has happened that ground with 70,000 seating capacity, 500 people are sitting and the PM addresses them," Sidhu said.

On his way to poll-bound Punjab's Ferozepur on Wednesday, PM Modi chose to go via the road route over air owing to the bad weather conditions. While the Prime Minister was almost reaching its destination, his convoy got stuck due to a road blockade in the state. It stayed stuck for over 15-20 minutes while many trucks full of protesters stood a few metres away.

Claiming that this is not the first time BJP was doing so, Sidhu said, "I ask you, is the security of PM confined to the state police, Intelligence Bureau, RAW, so many are ensuring security."

'Farmers can protest but they can never go violent'

Talking about the farmers, Sidhu highlighted that they protested on the borders of Delhi for months at a stretch. "They did not get MSP, and in fact, promising to double their income, you took away what little they had," he said, adding that "they protested and they can protest in the future but they won't ever harm the PM."

Sidhu claimed that the BJP did not have ''vote or support'' in the region and was pulling off such ''stunts'' to gain political mileage in other poll-bound states like Uttar Pradesh.

It should be mentioned here that Republic accessed a secret intel note earlier in the day in which the Centre had warned the Punjab government of a possible blockade of PM Modi's route three days before the breach. As per the note dated January 2, the PM faces a grave threat from terror outfits such as the IM, LeT, HuM, HuJI, TTP besides Left Wing Extremists and remnants of LTTE cadres.

However, unwilling to take responsibility, Congress accused the BJP of playing politics. "You will get a befitting reply here. All those talking about President's Rule (in Punjab), are your (BJP) parrots. The biggest parrot of all is former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh," Sidhu said.

'India not secure under insecure PM ': Alka Lamba

"In the hands of the insecure, scared PM, the country can never be secure," said Congress leader Alka Lamba. In a rather bizarre statement, she added, "The farmers were standing there because they wanted to meet the PM. More than 700 of their companions died in the protest."

Carrying a few newspaper clippings - including one where PM Modi's convoy was made to wait for over 2 hours - she asked, "Wasn't your life at threat there? Why you did not raise the matter? Because it was the BJP ruling, it was the government of Yogi Adityanath?"