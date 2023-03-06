Face-off Between YSRCP & TDP Leaders In Anantapur, Police Brings Situation Under Control

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district on Monday, March 6 after the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers faced off against each other. The district police forces deployed in the area prevented the tussle between the party workers and dispersed the crowd to rein in the situation.

According to sources, the tussle between the party workers erupted after they challenged each other over who can reach the clock tower first. Thereafter, workers of both the ruling and opposition party stormed across the street in a face-off. The situation is currently under control and efforts are being made to restore law and order.

YSRCP and TDP's recent tussles

Earlier in February 2023, the YSRCP and the TDP clashed with each other in the Gannavaram town of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. The clash came after TDP leaders called for “Chalo Gannavaram” to protest against the attack by the YSRCP workers on the local TDP office. The visuals circulated by the TDP on the social media platform showed YSRCP workers damaging the TDP office, its furniture, and setting one of the cars of local TDP leader Donthu Srinu on fire.

In yet another violent clash between both the parties in December 2022, several people were left injured in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district. The police were forced to use light force to bring the situation under control. The TDP workers alleged that YSRCP cadres damaged their party office and the vehicles of its leaders. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident and said YSRCP "mobs" attacked TDP workers and offices with police support.

The ruling YSRCP emerged victorious in the 2019 assembly elections with 151 seats in its account. On the other hand, TDP managed to secure only 23 seats in the assembly. Since then, the two sides have been engaged in a bitter tussle.