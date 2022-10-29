Faceoff Erupts As Delhi L-G Tells Kejriwal To Reconsider 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' Campaign

A fresh faceoff erupted between Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal this time over 'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign.

On Saturday, October 29, the L-G reportedly recommended the Chief Minister reconsider the campaign to get people to turn off their engines while waiting for the traffic signal to turn green in a bid to reduce vehicular emissions. Saxena had reasoned that there there is no proof of it being effective against pollution.

War over 'Red light on Gaadi off'

The development comes a day after the L-G office in a statement said that the file for approval by the Chief Minister was sent on October 21, after which offices fully opened only on October 27, after the weekend, gazetted holiday and restricted holiday. The L-G office further said that the files sent to L-G are "not perfunctory in nature and require proper consideration and application of the mind."

"Gopal Rai, Environment Minister, did a press conference on Thursday, October 27, when L-G was out of the office with prior commitments including the dedication of waterfalls to the people of Delhi at Asola-Bhatti and then at Rashtrapati Bhawan. AAP obviously did so to coerce L-G into a decision,” the statement read.

In the statement, the L-G office also claimed that the people of Delhi were 'lied to' by Rai about the postponement of the campaign from October 28 to October 31 because of a delay in approval, claiming that the later date was mentioned in the file that was received.

Arvind Kejriwal sat on the “Red Light on Gaadi off" : BJP

Meanwhile, amid this war of words, the Bharatiya Janata Party sided with Saxena saying that 'Kejriwal sat on the 'Red Light on Gaadi off' file for 10 days and sent it to L-G on October 21 knowing fully well that office is closed till October 27." Amit Malviya, the in-charge of the I-T Department of BJP, also rubbished Gopal Rai's claim that the Delhi CM was postponing the campaign because of no approval from the L-G.

"Kejriwal has decided to smoke Delhi to death," Malviya wrote on Twitter. Pertinently, the air quality of the national capital on October 29, 2022, deteriorated to the "severe" category for the first time in this winter season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.