Face-off Over Poaching Claim Intensifies As Telangana BJP Approaches HC For Special Probe

Amid the poaching drama that unfolded in Hyderabad on October 26 between the ruling TRS and BJP, the saffron party on October 27 filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court and has sought for a special inquiry committee to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Objecting to the Telangana police’s action in the case, the BJP demanded the formation of a special investigation team either by CBI or a sitting judge under the High Court’s supervision.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also countered the allegations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s party by releasing pictures of TRS leaders with one of the three accused named Nandkumar. The BJP released the pictures of accused Nandkumar with TRS leaders Erolla Srinivas, Harshvardhan Reddy and Srinivas Gupta. The TRS leaders in the pictures were seen accepting the frames with pictures of themselves as a gift from the accused.

TRS leaders posing with accused Nandkumar

‘Entire incident is fabricated’: BJP

After TRS levelled mega poaching allegations against the BJP, the saffron party refuted the claims stating that the entire incident is fabricated and planned by TRS (now BRS) itself. The BJP further claimed that the TRS is accusing BJP of a false case as the party is fearing its defeat in the upcoming Munugode bypoll, scheduled for November.

“The entire incident is fabricated and drama by TRS MLAs. It is their plot and they are blaming BJP. This is a conspiracy by them ahead of the Munugode bypoll as they are afraid that they will be defeated and therefore, are attempting to subvert the election itself,” Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said.

The tussle between the ruling TRS and BJP began after the Telangana police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a poaching attempt of four BRS MLAs, G Balaraju, B Harshvardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy. Notably, soon after the arrests were made, the ruling party of Telangana led by Chief Minister KCR alleged that BJP was attempting to poach its MLAs.

Following this, TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy filed a police complaint and alleged that he was offered a huge sum of money to join the BJP. As per the FIR registered at the Moinabad Police Station on October 26, Reddy claimed that two persons, Satish Sharma and Nandkumar, met him on September 26 and urged him to quit TRS for BJP in lieu of Rs 100 crore, central government contracts and positions. In the FIR, the TRS MLA further stated that he was also warned of criminal cases and raids by the CBI and the ED if he does not join BJP.

Image: Republic World, ANI