'Face The Truth': CPI(M) Assails MEA's Take On Rihanna's Tweet, Lauds 'farmers' Struggle'

On Wednesday, CPI(M) dubbed the Ministry of External Affairs' statement against the irresponsible comments on the farm stir by some foreigners as an "overreaction". Tweeting on the agitation against the three farm laws and the suspension of internet at the protest sites a day earlier, Barbadian pop star Rihanna had questioned, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest." Similarly, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris also expressed their support for the farmers' cause in India.

Maintaining that the farmers' struggle has won the hearts of people across the world, CPI(M) contended that MEA's stance stems from "extreme intolerance". Terming the MEA's reaction as a "disgrace", it called upon the Centre to stop "bullying" such individuals as it amounts to shaming India. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws for an indefinite period, thousands of farmers have continued their protests seeking a roll back of the agrarian reforms.

MEA overreaction to tweets from internationally popular singer @rihanna & also @GretaThunberg in support of farmers, stems from extreme intolerance & shames India.

GOI face the truth. Farmers struggles have won the hearts of people across the world.

Stop your bullying & threats. https://t.co/IoxUXvtRfR — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 3, 2021

.@MEAIndia overreaction to @Rihanna, @GretaThunberg and others' tweets on the #FarmersProtest is a disgrace.

It is like handing over the MEA Twitter account to the BJP IT cell trolls. Stop shaming India! — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) February 3, 2021

MEA steps in

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. It called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters. According to the MEA, celebrities resorting to sensationalist hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

