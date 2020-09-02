Facebook India Chief Ajit Mohan Appears Before Parliament's IT Panel Amid Row

Amid the political row over Facebook and its hate-speech policy, Facebook India's head Ajit Mohan on Wednesday appeared before a parliamentary panel called to discuss the alleged "misuse of social media platforms."

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, along with representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was convened to hear Facebook's views on the subject of "safeguarding citizens' rights" along with "prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms"; including special emphasis on women security in the digital space, as per the agenda of the meeting. As a part of the meeting, Ajit Mohan, Managing Director of Facebook India, appeared before the panel this afternoon, officials reported.

This also comes against the backdrop of the accusations by two BJP MPs - Rajyavardhan Rathore and Nishikant Dubey who had written to Speaker Om Birla saying that Shashi Tharoor had flouted parliamentary rules regarding the Facebook row by discussing the process with media instead of the committee members.

The Congress party had previously written to Facebook seeking a probe into officials after an international media report claimed that Facebook had a "selective" approach of applying its anti-hate speech policies. Congress had even gone on to the extent of alleging BJP and RSS links with Facebook.

Centre writes to Mark Zuckerberg

On the other hand, a letter was sent by Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg yesterday condemning the interference of the social media giant in the Indian political process.

Prasad alleged that there was a concerted attempt by the Facebook India management to delete pages or substantially reduce the reach of people supportive of the right-of-centre ideology. Claiming that the affected persons did get a right of appeal, he attributed this to the dominant political belief of individuals working in the Facebook India team. Pointing out that Facebook India employees were abusing the PM and other Cabinet Ministers, Prasad contended that Facebook had emerged as the latest tool to stoke internal divisions and social disturbances.

Taking a veiled dig at the recent media reports that alleged a nexus between BJP and Facebook, the Union IT Minister alleged that this showcased an internal power struggle within Zuckerberg's company to achieve ideological hegemony.

