Faceoff Between BRS & BJP Intensifies As Telangana HC Transfers MLAs Poaching Case To CBI

The war of words between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS kicked off on Tuesday after the Telangana High Court ordered to hand over the MLAs poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following the court's order to quash the SIT probe, the BRS alleged that the saffron party pleaded multiple times to hand over the poaching case to CBI in order to shield its leader -- BL Santosh.

Accusing BJP of trying to sheild BL Santhosh, BRS spokesperson Krishank Manne said, "Not once, not twice, but BJP pleaded seven times for CBI enquiry just to protect its national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. The leader had not appeared before the SIT and now he relieved that the CBI will give a relief to him in the matter."

"Instead of the accused, the compliance, i.e., the MLAs are being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate which explains that the BJP is running a Modos Operandi through central investigating agencies. But, nevertheless, we respect the court's decision and will follow it," he added.

Notably, the SIT has earlier questioned the BJP leader BL Santhosh in connection to the case. However, a special court for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad on December 7 rejected the SIT's plea seeking to name Santhosh and three others as accused in the alleged poaching case of four TRS MLAs in the saffron camp.

'Slap on the face of KCR govt': BJP

Following the Telangana High Court's order, BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hit out at the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government and said that the court's to quash the SIT in fabricated 'MLA purchase case' is a huge slap on the face for of the Telangana government.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy said, "Satyameva Jayate: Truth always wins. The Telangana High Court's decision to quash the SIT formed by the KCR government in a fabricated 'MLA purchase case' is a huge slap on the face for the farmhouse Chief Minister. The court has vindicated the stance taken by BJP, a request for an independent and competent investigation."