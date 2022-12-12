Faceoff Erupts In Parliament As Centre Question AAP's Claim On ED's Conviction Rate

A heated argument erupted between Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in the Rajya Sabha over the latter's claims on Enforcement Directorate's conviction rate. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "In the last 8 years, they used ED over 3,000 opposition leaders. But ED could only convict 23 people out of them." Alleging further, Singh said that the centre has been using ED to trouble opposition leaders including Sanjay Raut, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal.

'AAP has a habit of shoot & scoot': Piyush Goyal

Leader of the upper house of the Parliament Piyush Goyal slammed Sanjay Singh over his '3,000 ED raids claim' and said that AAP has a habit of 'shoot and scoot'. "This has become a regular practice of shoot and scoot. They just make any allegation. It has become very simple. There are a number of websites and social media platforms on which people make all sorts of claims which are unsubstantiated by fact. They are not backed by the starred, unstarred questions response in Parliament. They are not even backed by the RTI," Goyal said.

Referring to Sanjay Singh, the BJP leader said, “A very senior member of the house makes a claim that raids were conducted on 3,000 political leaders. I think it is completely erroneous. He has made it (statement) without any substance. Similarly, he is making allegations which are before the court… There is a special directive of the court that action should be taken on MPs and MLAs who are found to be culpable in any economic or other offence."

"We are on the contrary, doing a public service. People want political leaders to maintain a high standard of proprietary," the Union Minister added.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also warned the upper house that if any leader in Rajya Sabha makes any statement which cannot be sanctified, then there will be consequences. "If any member makes a statement, in any manner whatsoever, that can’t be sanctified, it has consequences," Rajya Sabha Chairman told the house.