Faceoff Over Bengal Foundation Day: Mamata Reminds Guv Bose Of State's 'painful' History

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday raised an objection to Governor CV Ananda Bose's decision to observe the state's Foundation Day on June 20. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo wrote a letter to the Governor urging him not to make this declaration claiming that the Bengal was the outcome of a "most painful and traumatic process". Reminding Governor Bose of the state's history, Bengal CM asserted that the state has no connection with June 20 as it was not founded on this day. She further said that this move will rekindle bitter memories of crores of people in the state and "reincite" undesirable forces.

Mamata writes to Bengal Guv

In her letter, Mamata claimed to be 'stunned' and 'shocked' after she got to know that Governor CV Ananda has decided to organise a programme on June 20 at Raj Bhavan, commemorating what was peculiarly chosen to describe as 'the state foundation day of West Bengal'. She asked him to refer to their telephonic discussions that took place today where the Governor assured her of not proceeding with the programme after admitting that the unilateral and non-consultative decision to this announcement is unwarranted.

"I would like to state that West Bengal was carved out of the undivided state of Bengal in 1947 through a most painful and traumatic process. The process involved the uprooting of millions of people across the border and the death and displacement of innumerable families. The economy of Bengal was destroyed and devasted and the truncated state of West Bengal suffered a sudden disruption of communication and infrastructure, too," wrote the CM Mamata in a letter addressed to the Governor.

She added that the slicing out of West Bengal was seen as a historical necessity at that point in time, but it was also known that it was a tragic destiny for the people of Bengal.

"The state was not founded on any particular day, least of all on June 20. Contrarily, the state was formed through the infamous Radcliffe Award, which was given legitimacy by the departing colonial/ imperial government," she said.

Mamata Banerjee asserted that since independence the people of Bengal have never rejoiced over or commemorated or celebrated any day as the foundation day of West Bengal. "Rather, we have seen the partition as a result of unleashing of communal force that could not be resisted at that point in time. We have been born and brought up here and have never commemorated any state foundation Day for the aforesaid reasons. This may be best be a programme of a political party driven by Venedetta, but not to the people of government".

CM Mamata's letter further stated that Bengal has a rich and diverse culture and a long history of brotherhood. She stated the Governor's action would hurt the sentiments of people and insult them while defaming millions of citizens of the state. "I request you to kindly not to hold any such programme in which we will rekindle the bitter memories of crores of people in West Bengal and reincite undesirable forces". Mamata stated in her letter to the Bengal governor.

'20th June important day...': Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on the other hand took to Twitter and asserted that the significance of June 20 is very crucial in the lives of the people of West Bengal. He stated on this day in 1947, the Legislature of Bengal on the initiative of Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukhopadhyay gave a verdict in favour of designating this state as a part of India.

"West Bengal was created for Bengali Hindu's only Swabhumi or homeland. This contribution of Dr Shyamaprasad Mukhopadhyay, the creator of West Bengal, can never be forgotten. Thanks to his efforts today we, especially the Bengali Hindus have the honour of being citizens of this great country of India and live with dignity. I wish those who distort this history or deny the contribution of Dr Shyamaprasad Mukhopadhyay, to wake up," he tweeted.