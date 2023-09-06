Faceoff Over 'India Vs Bharat' Explodes, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Calls It 'empty Rhetoric'

The speculation that the name of the country will be changed from India to Bharat is a ‘distraction’ created by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee today (September 6). He also listed the various issues faced by the country and held the government responsible for the same. Notably since yesterday (September 5), there is a buzz the special parliament session has been called by the centre from September 18-22, to discuss a bill proposing the change of name from India to Bharat.

“INDIA vs BHARAT is just a distraction orchestrated by the BJP. Let's cut to the chase and hold the govt accountable for skyrocketing prices, rampant inflation, communal tensions, unemployment, border disputes and their empty rhetoric of Double Engine and Nationalism,” posted General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee.

How the India, Bharat debate started ?

The debate started after Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X, formerly Twitter, a G20 dinner invite, in which Droupadi Murmu was described as 'President of Bharat'. Subsequently, Assam Chief Minister also posted on X, “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT - happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned the need to "suddenly use only Bharat" while referring to India in official communiques. Alluding to the controversy over the G20 dinner invite, she said the world knows the country as India.

National Conference (NC) member Omar Abdullah on Wednesday stated that both 'India and Bharat' are mentioned in the Constitution. However, he suggested that if the ruling dispensation does not want to denote the country as 'India', they can use 'Bharat', but the name India should not be erased from the Constitution of the country. He said, "Both names are in our Constitution and we use both these names. If you will see the plan of the Prime minister, you will find both names written on it. If PM doesn't want to use India's name, it's his will, but the name shouldn't be erased from the Constitution. How many institutions are in our country whom you have change the name (which carries India word)?."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slammed the Central Government and termed it as the ‘name changers’ in place of ‘game changers’. "This (Central) Government came to power saying they are going to be game-changers, but unfortunately they have become name-changers. Are our fortunes going to change? Is our economy going to improve or more people are going to be employed? It's simple - in Hindi it is Bharat, in English it is India," said Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on debate over 'India' and 'Bharat' words in the Constitution.

