'Facing Discrimination': First Transgender Candidate Pulls Out Of Kerala Assembly Polls

The first transgender candidate to contest for the Kerala Assembly Election on Saturday gave up as the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) nominee after facing alleged stigma, gender discrimination, and sexual harassment from her own party members. Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was the party nominee from the Vengara constituency in the Malappuram district, informed that she has now filed a complaint against the political party and its members for discrimination and harassment. She also appealed to voters to not vote for the party.

She was quoted by ANI saying, "I withdrew because I am facing stigma, gender discrimination and sexual harassment from the Democratic Social Justice Party. They are trying to play with me to get more publicity. They had some plans and reasons for putting me in the front." READ | Kerala CM targets BJP over CAA; calls it '1st step towards establishing a fascist regime'

"They compelled me to talk bad things against PK Kunhalikutty, who is the candidate in Vengara constituency from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). They compelled me to talk bad things against the present government. They were also compelled me to wear a 'pardah' or a 'burkha' at campaigning time. I denied this. Following this, a few party members told me that they will finish me and spoil my career," she added.

While appealing to the people to not vote for the regressive party, she said, "Don't vote for DSJP. I am not a part of DSJP anymore. Officially, I am not the party's candidate. I have stopped my campaigning in Vengara. I faced sexual harassment, verbal harassment, and gender harassment. My health is not in a good situation. Hope, I will get justice soon," she said. READ | Kerala fishermen seek BJP support to build fishing harbour in Trivandrum; Min assures help

Kerala Assembly Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140-member assembly on April 6. While LDF hopes to hold power in the state, Congress is doing all it can to reclaim power. The BJP's aggressive campaigning in the state and fielding of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM face has added spice to the contest whose final results will be declared on May 2.

