Fact-checking Isn't Cong Strong Suit: BJP Tears Into Chidambaram Over New Airports Claims

BJP on Sunday tore into senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as he took a dig at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over its claim of new airports construction. Taking to X, the Congress leader refuted the Centre's claim of building "74 airports in the last 7 years" and termed it boasting and exaggeration, the hallmarks of the present Government.

Chidambaram said, "The claims of the government that they had built "74 airports in the last 7 years" are hollow and untrue. Only 11 new airports were built since May 2014 and which are operational. The 74 "airports" include 9 helicopter stations and two waterdromes. The waterdromes closed down soon after the 'inauguration'! Out of the 74 "airports", 15 are no longer in use because there are no flights! The BJP-NDA government launched 479 new "routes". Out of these, 225 are no longer in operation! Each scheme of the government can be exposed as partly true and mostly false. Boast and exaggeration are the hallmarks of the present government".

BJP fact-checks Chidambaram

This didn't go well with the Saffron party as BJP ministers fact-checked the senior Congress leader over his claims. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hit back at the Congress leader and said that "fact-checking isn't current Congress' strong suit". "Desperation for survival and relevance have hit senior discerning leaders such as yourself. Please do not perpetuate half-baked truths", he added. Scindia further presented the facts

The government under the visionary leadership of PM Modi has “operationalised” 74 airports, some of which had been lying unutilized for decades & were national liabilities, thanks to zero initiative taken by the previous UPA governments. Therefore, the list of 74 includes both, erstwhile unutilized airports, as well as new airports.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has under the Greenfield Airports Policy 2008, operationalised 12 Airports in the country since 2015. Operations in Hirasar (inaugurated this week) will begin shortly. For your information, only 3 greenfield airports were built in the last 65 years!

The operation of a route is entirely dependent on market demand (airlines assess the feasibility of operation on a particular route and bid under the scheme). Airport infrastructure can be utilised as and when demand picks up. Also, as airlines create capacities and demand for air travel picks up, many discontinued routes are being bid for again by airlines under new rounds of the UDAN scheme.

Under the UDAN scheme, 74 Airports/Heliports/Water Aerodromes have been revived/upgraded and operationalised since the inception of the scheme. More than 1.23 crore people and 2.23 lakh flights have flown under the UDAN scheme - the possibility of which was NIL during the UPA regime. And that’s a FACT that can’t be washed away by sensationalist Twitter posts.

The government's efforts in building 74 airports/Heliports/water aerodromes demonstrate the commitment to expanding infrastructure and accessibility to remote areas and supporting regional development. Most of these airports are the only source of direct connectivity with far-flung cities, such as Darbhanga, Jharsuguda, Jamshedpur and Rourkela etc. The UDAN scheme is also the sole reason behind the birth of many regional airlines that cater to such routes.

These developments have involved incurring unprecedented capital investment - almost Rs 75000 crore in the last 10 years - which is directly linked to the growth of employment in the country and has a profound social impact apart from meeting the growing aspirations of all the strata of the society to undertake air travel. What earlier governments failed to achieve in 70 years has been achieved in merely 9 years!

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also came down heavily on Chidambaram and expressed his desire to take him to the Northeastern parts of the country to show him the ground reality. He stated that Narendra Modi-led government had built more airports and heliports in North-East which Congress had built in the last 6 decades.