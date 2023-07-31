Fact-checking Isn't Cong Strong Suit: BJP Tears Into Chidambaram Over New Airports Claims

Quick links:
Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia fact-checks Chidambaram over new airports construction claims in north east India | Image: PTI
BJP on Sunday tore into senior Congress leader P Chidambaram as he took a dig at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over its claim of new airports construction. Taking to X, the Congress leader refuted the Centre's claim of building "74 airports in the last 7 years" and termed it boasting and exaggeration, the hallmarks of the present Government.
Chidambaram said, "The claims of the government that they had built "74 airports in the last 7 years" are hollow and untrue. Only 11 new airports were built since May 2014 and which are operational. The 74 "airports" include 9 helicopter stations and two waterdromes. The waterdromes closed down soon after the 'inauguration'! Out of the 74 "airports", 15 are no longer in use because there are no flights! The BJP-NDA government launched 479 new "routes". Out of these, 225 are no longer in operation! Each scheme of the government can be exposed as partly true and mostly false. Boast and exaggeration are the hallmarks of the present government".
This didn't go well with the Saffron party as BJP ministers fact-checked the senior Congress leader over his claims. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hit back at the Congress leader and said that "fact-checking isn't current Congress' strong suit". "Desperation for survival and relevance have hit senior discerning leaders such as yourself. Please do not perpetuate half-baked truths", he added. Scindia further presented the facts
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also came down heavily on Chidambaram and expressed his desire to take him to the Northeastern parts of the country to show him the ground reality. He stated that Narendra Modi-led government had built more airports and heliports in North-East which Congress had built in the last 6 decades.
