'Factionalism' In Congress Out In Open After Organisational, Cabinet Rejig, Claims BJP

The BJP on Thursday said the recent reshuffle in the Congress's organisation and state cabinet has brought alleged factionalism and differences within the ruling party to the fore ahead of the Assembly elections.

The main Opposition party claimed the countdown of the Congress rule in the state has begun.

“Factionalism and differences in the ruling Congress have come to the fore. State minister Premsai Singh Tekam's statement that he was asked to resign from the post shows he was forced to put in his papers,” said Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel of the BJP.

"The policy of autocracy, Hitlerism and 'Ekla Chalo' is visible in the ruling party which is a sign of impending change of power in the state. The beginning of the end of the Congress government has started and the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in upcoming elections has become certain,” he claimed.

Chandel said the Congress has no faith in its state unit president and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's cabinet colleagues.

"If Baghel's ministers are incompetent, were they kept in their posts for four-and-a-half years just to commit corruption? The responsibility of the performance of ministers rests with the chief minister who heads them. The Congress should seek the resignation of Chief Minister first," he added.

The Congress on Wednesday appointed MP Deepak Baij, who represents the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, as the party's Chhattisgarh unit chief replacing Mohan Markam, who also hails from the same region.

On Thursday, school education minister Premsai Singh Tekam said he had resigned from his post on the party's direction following which Chief Minister Baghel announced that Markam will be inducted into his cabinet on Friday.

A few days ago, Congress leader T S Singh Deo, a key member of the Baghel cabinet, was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh are due by the year-end.