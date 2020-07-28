Fadnavis Alleges Non-cooperation Of Maharashtra Govt Officials In Maratha Reservation Case

On Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Maharashtra government officials were not extending adequate cooperation in the Maratha reservation matter before the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing several petitions challenging the legality of a Maharashtra government law providing reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education. Referring to the hearing that took place on July 27, Fadnavis claimed that Maharashtra government counsel Mukul Rohatgi had complained of a lack of requisite cooperation from officials.

Recalling that the statewide agitations led to the Maratha reservation law, he highlighted the constructive role played by the then BJP-Shiv Sena government. Moreover, he cited that the Bombay High Court had upheld the legal validity of the aforesaid law. Maintaining that the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission is not in existence since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government assumed office, he urged CM Uddhav Thackeray to pay serious attention to this matter.

Next hearing on September 1

An SC bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao on Monday refrained from passing any order to stay the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018. On July 19, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed an amendment to the aforesaid law, ensuring that the Maratha community be entitled to 12% per reservation in education and 13% reservation in government jobs. On May 4, 2020, the MVA government had issued an order stating that no regular appointments would be made in public posts until September 15. Adjourning the matter, the apex court listed these petitions for hearing on September 1.

Government assurance on SARTHI

Earlier in July, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gave an assurance that 'SARTHI' shall not be shut down. The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), a non-profit company was established in 2019 by the then Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government. It focuses on policy advocacy, training, etc. for the socio-economic and educational development of the Maratha, Kunbi communities, and the families dependent on agriculture.

Announcing Rs. 8 crore for the institute, Pawar stressed that its autonomy would remain intact. This development came after he met representatives of the Maratha community led by Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati at the state secretariat in Mumbai. His cabinet colleagues Nawab Malik and Vijay Wadettiwar were also present in the meeting.

(Image credits: PTI)