In a stunning revelation, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, alleged that NCP minister Nawab Malik's son was involved in an alleged land deal with one Salim Patel who had links to Dawood Ibrahim. He further alleged that Malik's son Faraz Malik had bought a 2.8-acre land which was owned by Sardar Shah Wali Khan - a convict of 1993 Mumbai blast case, during Malik's tenure as minister in 2005.

Sharing documents for all his allegations, Fadnavis claimed that he will submit them to Sharad Pawar and competent authorities.

Fadnavis makes D-gang claims against Nawab Malik

"The first character is Sardar Shah Wali Khan who is a convict of 1993 blast who was working with tiger Memon. he is currently serving life imprisonment. Another character is Salim Patel who was Haseena Parker (Dawood's sister)’s frontman, bodyguard, driver who was arrested along with her in 2007. All the land grabbing was done in Parkar's name after Dawood fled India, for which Patel had power of attorney," he said.

Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the Underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?: Devendra Fadnavis, BJP pic.twitter.com/TDe0qfMmGc — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Detailing the alleged land deal between Malik's son and Salim Patel, he said, "There is a land in Bandra-Kurla area (BKC) - Goawalla compound owned by Sardar Shah Wali Khan. This 2.8 acre land at LBS road was sold to Solidus investments pvt Ltd in September 2005 - which is Nawab Mallik’s family company. One of the signatories in the deal is Faraz Malik (Nawab Malik's son). Once made a minister in 2019, Nawab Malik resigned from the company but it is still in his family's name."

Alleging that the land was bought at undervalued rates, he added, "The land rate was Rs 2000/ sq ft at that time and cost Rs 3 crores. But this was sold at Rs 30 lakhs and a payment of only Rs 20 lakhs was made. This deal happened when Nawab Malik was a minister in the state govt. Rs 15 lakh was paid to Salim Patel, 15 lakh went into Khan's account. There were TADA charges against them and the property of accused is taken by govt. So was the property transferred to you so that it is not seized?"

Questioning why Malik's family was involved in deals with bomb-accused, he concluded, "In such serious matter where underworld, bomb blast convicts have connections with Minister Nawab Malik, I will submit the documents to appropriate agencies for further investigation. I will also send a copy to Sharad Pawar". Nawab Malik will hold a counter-press conference soon on these claims.

Fadnavis vs Nawab Malik

Last Monday, NCP minister Nawab Malik alleged that ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had links with 'drug mafia'. Tweeting a photo of one Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, he pointed out that Rana had recently been arrested in a drug trafficking case. Stating that Jaideep Rana was 'financial head' of the River song which features both Fadnavis and his wife, he demanded CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue.

Retorting to the 'drug mafia' allegations, Fadnavis refuted any relations with Rana. Stating that Rana had multiple pictures with the entire team including himself, he clarified that the private firm had been employed to shoot the River song has itself refuted links to Rana. Considering criminal defamation, he alleged that Nawab Malik had links with the underworld and he would present all facts - post-Diwali.