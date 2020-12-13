Fadnavis Alleges 'undeclared Emergency In Maharashtra', Cites Arnab's Arrest As Example

As Mumbai's chief metropolitan magistrate court granted the city police 2-day custody of CEO Vikas Khanchandani, ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, noted the continued harassment of critics of the Uddhav Thackeray government. Citing the example of Arnab's arrest and actress Kangana Ranaut's house demolition, he said that 'one cannot speak against this government'. The Republic CEO was arrested earlier in the day, by the Mumbai police in connection to the alleged TRP scam.

Republic CEO arrested LIVE updates: Mumbai CMM court grants 2-day police custody

Fadnavis: 'Undeclared emergency in Maharashtra'

"We can see an undeclared emergency being imposed in the state. Be it a journalist or a common man, one cannot speak against the Govt. If one speaks against the Govt, he/she will be involved in a fake case or you will be jailed. The SC judgment in the Arnab Goswami case & Bombay HC's judgment in the Kangana Ranaut case is a slap on this govt's face. We do not agree with all the statements of Arnab Goswami or Kangana but the way they were treated and the way court pulled the Govt's action, this govt has no face to show today," he said at a Mumbai press conference.

He added, "This is the Govt's situation today. Instead of improving from this, they have got an ego in them. I believe that such an egoistic Govt cannot function anywhere. We will answer in an appropriate manner. We will struggle for the people and their rights."

Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani remanded to Mumbai police custody till Dec 15 after arrest

Mumbai court grants 2-day police custody

In a major setback, the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday, remanded Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani to 2-day police custody till December 15, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in the alleged TRP scam case. His anticipatory bail plea hearing was scheduled to be heard on Monday. Republic TV is set to move the Bombay High Court immediately, challenging the city court's order.

Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police from his residence at 8:30 AM, in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With no arrest warrant produced at the time of arrest, his wife was later sent a notice via Whatsapp at 11:55 AM. After his arrest, he has now been produced at the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court, with Repulic TV moving the holiday court for its CEO's bail. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

'Raise your voice': Arnab appeals to people of India as Mumbai Police arrests Republic CEO

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested over 10 people till date. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, complaint, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead name India Today. As per Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

