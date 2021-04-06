Last Updated:

Fadnavis Asks MVA Govt To Issue New COVID-19 Norms To Safeguard Both 'life & Livelihood'

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to issue new COVID-19 guidelines which safeguard the life and livelihood of the poor.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Devendra Fadnavis

PTI


BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to issue new COVID-19 guidelines which safeguard the life and livelihood of the poor. In a letter addressed to Thackeray on Tuesday, he disapproved of the new lockdown rules announced by the state government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus cases. Revealing that BJP had given consent for the imposition of a lockdown only on two days in a conversation with the Shiv Sena chief, Fadnavis alleged that there is huge resentment among people owing to the lockdown-like restrictions imposed on the other 5 days as well.

READ | Maharashtra sees 47,288 new COVID-19 cases & 155 deaths; 2.07 crore samples tested so far

Accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of imposing an "unannounced month-long lockdown" in the state, he lamented that the interest of small retailers, small shopkeepers, small hotels, barber shops and other components of the economy had been neglected. Pointing out the discrepancies in the 'Break the Chain' guidelines, the ex-Maharashtra CM cited the example of garages and spare parts shops being shut despite permitting transportation. While acknowledging the need to stop the COVID-19 spread, he warned against a situation where the very existence of citizens is threatened due to "man-made reasons". At present, there are 30,57,855 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra out of which 25,49,075 patients have been discharged and 56,033 fatalities have been reported. 

READ | Centre rushes 50 multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra C'garh & Punjab amid Covid surge

Maharashtra government's fresh guidelines

  • No more than 5 people can move together or gather at any public place between 7 am and 8 pm on weekdays
  • No one can move in a public place without valid permission from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays and on weekends
  • Diagnostic centers, clinics, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services, groceries, vegetable shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, food shops, trains, taxis, autos and public buses, offices of diplomats of various countries, all public services by local authorities, transport of goods, agriculture-related services, e-Commerce, accredited media are exempt from movement restrictions
  • Other shops, malls, markets would be closed down till April 30. 
  • Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes to be closed. All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed and the staff at these places need to get vaccinated as per GOI criteria
  • E-commerce service to remain open but the respective company must ensure vaccination of staff giving home delivery as per GOI criteria
  • All social/political/religious gatherings are banned, weddings capped at 50 people and funerals at 20 people
READ | Mumbai civic body restricts entry of people at its offices

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND