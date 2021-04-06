Fadnavis Asks MVA Govt To Issue New COVID-19 Norms To Safeguard Both 'life & Livelihood'

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to issue new COVID-19 guidelines which safeguard the life and livelihood of the poor. In a letter addressed to Thackeray on Tuesday, he disapproved of the new lockdown rules announced by the state government to curb the spread of novel coronavirus cases. Revealing that BJP had given consent for the imposition of a lockdown only on two days in a conversation with the Shiv Sena chief, Fadnavis alleged that there is huge resentment among people owing to the lockdown-like restrictions imposed on the other 5 days as well.

Accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of imposing an "unannounced month-long lockdown" in the state, he lamented that the interest of small retailers, small shopkeepers, small hotels, barber shops and other components of the economy had been neglected. Pointing out the discrepancies in the 'Break the Chain' guidelines, the ex-Maharashtra CM cited the example of garages and spare parts shops being shut despite permitting transportation. While acknowledging the need to stop the COVID-19 spread, he warned against a situation where the very existence of citizens is threatened due to "man-made reasons". At present, there are 30,57,855 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra out of which 25,49,075 patients have been discharged and 56,033 fatalities have been reported.

Maharashtra government's fresh guidelines