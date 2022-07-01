Fadnavis Becomes 5th Leader To Hold Junior Position In Maharashtra Govt Post Serving As CM

After being announced as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday became the fifth politician in the state to accept a junior position in the government after having served as chief minister priorly. On Thursday, Fadnavis had announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra following which, his name was also announced as Shinde's deputy.

Earlier, while announcing Eknath Shinde's name, Fadvanis had stated that he would not be part of the ministry, however, later, BJP chief JP Nadda clarified that Fadnavis would be a part of the government.

Speaking about his acceptance in a junior position, Devendra Fadnavis earlier served as the CM for full five years from 2014 to 2019. However, after the Shiv Sena had a fallout with the BJP following the 2019 Assembly elections, he was again elected as the Chief Minister with the support of a group of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar. However, he had to resign later within three days as they could not muster the numbers.

Former CMs accepting junior positions in the Maharashtra government

An instance of a former chief minister accepting a junior position in the subsequent government is a rarity, however, Maharashtra has witnessed such a scenario multiple times in the past.

Firstly, in 1975, Congress leader Shankarrao Chavan took oath as CM and served for two years, however, he was later replaced by Vasantdada Patil. Following that, in 1978, Sharad Pawar, a minister in the Patil cabinet, brought down the government and became the next chief minister.

Due to this, Chavan became finance minister in the Progressive Democratic Front government led by Pawar.

Next, Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from June 1985 to March 1986, following which, he became revenue minister in the Sushilkumar Shinde government in 2004.

Subsequently, Narayan Rane, then with the Shiv Sena, became Maharashtra Chief Minister in 1999 and served for less than a year. However, after he had exited the Sena to join the Congress, he was appointed as the revenue minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh-led government.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan served as the Maharashtra Chief Minister between 2008 and 2010. He later became a part of the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet in 2019.

Image: Twitter/@DevendraFadnavis