Fadnavis Breaks Silence On Sushil Modi, Says 'he Will Not Be Wasted, Roles Will Change'

Former Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar poll-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Monday spoke to Republic TV after the new cabinet in Bihar took oath, elaborating on why popular faces like Sanjay Jaiswal, Nityanand Rai or former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi missed on important roles in the new state government.

"Younger people like Sanjay Jaiswal ji and Nityanand Rai ji are members of parliament. We have won the fight under their leadership. Nityanand Rai Ji is in the Centre and Jaiswal Ji is the party's chief whip so roles are divided in the party," said Fadnavis.

New role for Sushil Modi?

While talking about the mystery surrounding Sushil Modi he said, "Sushil Modi is a valuable asset, he will not be wasted, his role will change. Our Prime Minister decides the main roles, I am too small to say anything but I have faith that he will be utilised based on his abilities."

Sources have stated that political masters are looking for a Union cabinet position for the former Dy CM who was earlier the GST Chairman, heading the Finance Ministry in the state for 30 years. Notably, Sushil Modi has once again been elected as the Deputy leader of its legislative party, however, BJP MLAs - Katihar's Tarkishore Prasad and Noniya's Renu Devi have sworn-in as Bihar's two deputy CMs.

Earlier in the day, JDU chief Nitish Kumar took his oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Monday. Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi were present at the event. Several other cabinet ministers too are set to be sworn-in along with the CM and Deputy CMs. This will be Nitish Kumar's fourth consecutive term.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

