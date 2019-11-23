Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maha CM, Calls Sena-Cong-NCP Alliance As 'Khichdi Govt'

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister in Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan. The BJP with 105 seats and NCP with 54 seats, will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', he stated that the BJP-NCP government will be able to give a stable government.

Fadnavis calls 'Sena-Congress-NCP' as Khichdi alliance

"I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government and not a Khichdi government in the state," he stated.

Talking about the NCP's decision to form the next government with BJP, Devendra Fadnavis thanked Ajit Pawar for supporting him as his Deputy CM. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

"Hence they (NCP) decided to come with BJP and along with us more allies have supported us. Then we produced a claim to the Governor and requested him to take back the President's rule. Consequently, the Governor told the President to remove the President's rule in the State. After that was done, we staked a claim and I was sworn in as the CM and Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM. I believe we will be able to give a stable government in Maharashtra.

Uddhav as CM?

Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. As of Friday, with Uddhav Thackeray at the helm, Congress and NCP were going to form the next government with a Deputy CM each.

BJP-Shiv Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state is yet to see a government formed while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

