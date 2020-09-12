Navy Veteran Attacked: Fadnavis Condemns Incident; Calls It 'state-sponsored Terror'

Slamming the Maharashtra government after Shiv Sena workers thrashed an ex-Navy officer, Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday termed the incident as a kind of 'state-sponsored terror'. Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. The Samta Nagar police station has registered an FIR against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates in connection to the case.

Reiterating that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should stop the 'Gunda raj', Fadnavis denounced the incident and further said that Maharashtra has ever seen such a situation before.

"What happened is very wrong, this is a kind of state-sponsored terror. As I did through my tweet yesterday, I call upon the Chief Minister to stop this gunda raj. Six people were arrested yesterday after pressure from the media but were released within 10 minutes. I do not think Maharashtra has ever seen such a situation before," Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

Earlier, Fadnavis had demanded a strong action and punishment to the culprits which include a Sena unit chief. "Extremely sad & shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a whatsapp forward. Pls stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons," wrote Fadnavis.

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked; goons granted bail

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away.

Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

In a massive impact, Mumbai police on Friday night arrested two main accused - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam and Sanjay Manjre. The Samta Nagar police station had registered an FIR against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates in connection to the case. Apart from these shakha chiefs, four more have been arrested.

However, early on Saturday, the six Shiv Sena goons were granted bail. The bail comes within 24-hours of arrest, and Mumbai Police has reportedly said that the sections on which they were charged were bailable offence and hence bail was granted.

(with inputs from ANI)