Fadnavis Confirms BJP-Shinde Camp Will Fight BMC Polls, Announces 'Mission Maharashtra'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the 'original' Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would fight the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections together.

Speaking to the media at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said, "Bharatiya Janata Party and original Shiv Sena, Shinde Ji's Shiv Sena will together fight the BMC polls and will hoist the saffron flag atop the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)."

Queried on the speculation that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will fight the Mumbai civic polls together and the BJP separately, Fadnavis said such talk is like 'kite flying'. He also said that the Baramati constituency, the pocket borough of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, falls under the BJP's "Mission Maharashtra".

"The BJP has (formulated) Mission India and Mission Maharashtra. As Baramati is in Maharashtra, it obviously comes under Mission Maharashtra," Fadnavis said while replying to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's visit to the Baramati constituency.

Bawankule said that BJP and Shiv Sena-le by Shinde will win Baramati parliamentary seat, currently represented by NCP's Supriya Sule, in the 2024 general elections along with 45 of the 48 constituencies in the state.

BMC elections: Inflict a deeper wound to Uddhav's Sena, says Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked party leaders and workers to inflict a "deeper wound" on Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on its home turf. He also slammed Thackeray for compromising on everything to become CM despite seeking votes in the 2019 polls in name of PM Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis.

“If you hit a person at any place, it does hurt. When you hit a person on his home ground, the pain is deeper. Now it is the time to inflict a deeper wound to Sena,” Shah," Shah told BJP leaders after visiting 'Lalbaug cha Raja'.

Shiv Sena has been ruling BMC for almost 30 years. Presently, the Mumbai civic body is run by an administration as the five-year term of the municipal body had ended and elections are awaited.