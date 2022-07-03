Fadnavis Congratulates New Maha Speaker Narwekar; Says He Is Bestowed 'a Huge Opportunity'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the Vidhan Sabha on Sunday following the successful election of BJP's Rahul Narwekar as the Speaker, revealing that he is the youngest leader to have assumed the post. Congratulating Narwekar, Fadnavis hoped that the alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP could work to fulfil the aspirations of Maharashtra in cooperation with the Speaker.

"Maharashtra has witnessed a new record today. Rahul Narwekar is the youngest speaker to be elected. I extend my greetings to him on his election. The feelings of members are being expressed today. To be a Speaker of this House is a huge opportunity," said Fadnavis.

"The saying that every aspect has two sides is not always true. A third side also exists, which may the truth. It is the Speaker who has to choose the side of the truth. Previous Speakers have also done a great job, it is important to congratulate them too. This relationship of a Speaker and the House is that of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law," Devendra Fadnavis remarked.

Speaking briefly on Narwekar's background, the Deputy Chief Minister further revealed that the newly-elected Speaker was from a Sawantwadi family and had practised as a High Court Judge for 15 years. "This government of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, will try to fulfil all the aspirations of Maharashtra and we hope that you (Speaker) will give a good co-operation for the same. I am confident you will give justice to both sides," he said.

Rahul Narwekar elected as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

In a first big win for the Eknath Shinde camp, NDA candidate and BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was announced as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Sunday. Rahul Narwekar sailed past the majority mark with 164 votes, as opposed to 107 votes registered for MVA candidate and Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

During the process, Samajwadi Party and AIMIM abstained from voting. SP's two MLAs - Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh and AIMIM's Shah Faruk Anwar refrained from casting their vote. In total, three MLAs abstained from voting.

After his landslide victory, which helped prove the Shinde camp's decisive numbers, Narwekar was welcomed to the Chair of the Speaker with chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Sri Ram'. Rahul Narwekar, who was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019, was pitted against Rajan Salvi, a three-time legislator from the Rajapur seat.