Fadnavis Counters Sharad Pawar Pinning Vaze Appointment On Param Bir; Mentions CM, HM Role

In response to Sharad Pawar's statement on the scandal that has rocked the Mumbai Police and Param Bir Singh's allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday remarked that the NCP supremo was trying everything possible to 'shield' the state government, of which his party is an ally. The former Maharashtra CM posed several questions regarding the reinstatement of now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze in 2020 and former CP Param Bir Singh.

Asserting that the NCP chief had only spoken 'half truth' on Sunday, Fadnavis denounced Pawar's remarks and alleged that the state government had 'blessed' Sachin Vaze's reinstatement in the force, despite the High Court's suspension order.

"Whatever Pawar saheb has said in his press conference today is just half-truth. It is true that a committee headed by Param Bir Singh decided on the reinstatement of Vaze, as per the rules. However, after the decision was taken, Vaze was given the most important post and significant cases as well. Did the government not know this? Were the CM and the HM sleeping? They had no clue about it?" Fadnavis questioned in a press conference moments after Sharad Pawar's address. READ | Sharad Pawar says Sachin Vaze was reinstated by Param Bir Singh; not by NCP, Maha CM or HM

"It is true that Param Bir Singh's committee reinstated Sachin Vaze but then Pawar saheb should also mention that it was done on the instructions of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. I also want to ask, how many times was Sachin Vaze seen with the Home Minister? I do not agree with Pawar saheb. It was with the government's blessings that Vaze got that post," he added.

Fadnavis also expressed that the BJP will continue to protest against the state government's alleged hand in extortion and demands Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation. Stressing that there is a need for an independent inquiry into the matter that has sent shockwaves across the state, Fadnavis said that while there should 'ideally' be an inquiry by a central agency, but since the Maharashtra government does not trust central agencies, there should be an independent court-monitored probe into the matter.

Moreover, responding to Pawar's suggestion that former CP Julio Riberio should investigate the matter, Fadnavis asked if such a veteran could be allowed to probe the scandal. Riberio, 91, headed the Mumbai Police from 1982-1986 and is also a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award for his services.

"Pawar saheb has also said that Julio Riberio should investigate the matter. He is a very reputed and experienced person. I want to ask if Pawar saheb meant that Julio Riberio should only investigate Param Bir Singh's allegations or the key person - Maharashtra Home Minister should also be investigated?" Fadnavis asked.

'I was pressurized to reinstate Vaze': Fadnavis

In his previous press conference on March 17, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had made massive revelations in the Antilia bomb scare and the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren. Raising questions over the role of now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, Fadnavis pointed out the past record of the controversial police officer and underlined his suspension by the High Court in 2004. The senior BJP leader also revealed that during his administration, he was pressurized by the Shiv Sena in 2018 to reinstate Sachin Vaze into the Mumbai Police force, which he eventually decided against. Vaze has now been suspended and is currently in NIA remand until March 25.

'Vaze was appointed by Mumbai CP': Pawar

Attempting damage control after former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's explosive letter to the Chief Minister, NCP chief Sharad Pawar termed the letter 'laughable' which levelled severe allegations against Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. Pawar said that apart from the mention of exchange of Rs 100 crore, no information on how the money was actually exchanged. He said that ex-Mumbai CP's allegations regarding the collection of Rs 100 crore on Deshmukh are very serious. Pawar claimed that the decision to transfer Param Bir Singh was taken because there were a series of lapses in the investigation at his end.

Responding to the question on whether this would impact the Maharashtra government, Pawar claimed that it would have no effect. "There was no charge on Param Bir when he was in office," he added. Speaking on the ongoing Antilia bomb scare probe, Pawar said that Mansukh Hiren's wife had only made serious allegations against Sachin Vaze, and nobody else.