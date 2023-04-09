Fadnavis Defends Sharad Pawar After Congress Neta Attacks NCP Chief Over Adani Remark

After Congress member Alka Lamba attacked Sharad Pawar for dismissing the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for probing the Adani row, BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, April 8, defended the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief. The BJP leader further stated that the Congress leader’s allegations against Pawar raise questions on the 35-year-old association of the Congress-NCP.

In a late-night tweet on Saturday, April 8, Devendra Fadnavis responded to Lamba’s tweet and said, “Politics will come and go but this tweet by a Congress leader on their long-standing ally of 35 years and one of India’s senior-most political leaders and a 4 time CM of Maharashtra is appalling. Rahul Gandhi is perverting India’s political culture.”

Politics will come and go but this Tweet by a Congress leader on their long standing ally of 35 years and one of the India’s senior most political leaders and a 4 time CM of Maharashtra is appalling.@RahulGandhi is perverting India’s political culture ❗️ pic.twitter.com/84olg5FYOc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 8, 2023

Fadnavis’ statement came after Congress leader Alka Lamba called Pawar 'greedy' after his comments on the ongoing Adani row. Claiming that the NCP chief is 'scared', Lamba also shared an old picture of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani with Sharad Pawar.

Congress attacks Pawar

Following Pawar's opinion that probing the Adani Group by a JPC is not necessary, Congress leader Alka Lamba attacked Pawar by sharing a picture of him with businessman Gautam Adani on a balcony and termed him 'greedy'.

"Scared - greedy people are today singing the praises of dictatorial power because of their personal interests - only one Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of the people of the country - the capitalist as well as the thieves and the watchman who saves the thieves," Lamba tweeted.

Lamba’s attack on Sharad Pawar came after the latter clarified his party’s stand on the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. "My party has supported the JPC but I feel that the JPC will be dominated by the ruling party thus the truth will not come out...so I feel that SC monitored panel is a better way to bring out the truth,” he said.