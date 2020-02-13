Fadnavis Demands Shutdown Of Congress Magazine Shidori After It Dubs Savarkar 'Maafiveer'

Slamming the Congress for yet again insulting Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday demanded an apology from the party for its publication 'Shidori' which claimed 'Savarkar - a Maafiveer (pardon veer), not revolutionary'. He added that he would write to CM Uddhav Thackeray calling for shutting down the publication. The article mentions that Savarkar who apologised to the British is a favourite of the Shiv Sena - which is now an ally of Congress.

'Love for Savarkar or CM chair?': BJP to corner Shiv Sena with Welcome Motion in assembly

BJP issues warning to Congress

He added," If Congress continues to write against Veer Savarkar, then the country will never forgive the party. What is Shiv Sena's stance on this issue? ". Moreover, he also asked the Madhya Pradesh government to apologise for the removal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust which was previously in Chhindwara town saying, "Dirt which is been spread in Madhya Pradesh, should not get into Maharashtra - referring to the Congress' anti-Savarakar pamphlet. We will not tolerate insult of our leaders."

Shiv Sena slams Congress over removal of Shivaji bust, demands apology & strict action

BJP to move Savarkar motion

On Monday, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar announced that he BJP planned to introduce the motion in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly to accord due respect to Savarkar. Explaining the rationale of this move, Mungantiwar opined that many leaders had defamed Savarkar in the last few days. Incidentally, BJP is still hopeful of reconciling with Shiv Sena with Fadnavis claiming, "I will struggle and get the alliance of BJP and Shiv Sangram back to power in Maharashtra".

We want to see the Shiv Sena, which is in power, supports this motion or not. Shiv Sena is the party that had praised Savarkar many times but after forming the government in Maharashtra, they are silent over it. We also want to see whether they love Veer Savarkar or the Chief Minister's chair,” he added.

Raj vs Uddhav: On Bal Thackeray's birth anniversary MNS, Sena vie for his Hindutva legacy

Shiv Sena - Congress and Savarkar

The Shiv Sena which has agreed to a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its Maharashtra allies Congress-NCP is often in a fix in matters related to Hindutva. Locked in a 'secular' compromise, Sena has warned Congress for its disdain for the father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. While Rahul Gandhi proclaimed, 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi', alluding to the Father of Hindutva's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail, Sena has stated 'Jail all Savarkar opposers'.

Maharashtra govt gives two conflicting expenditures for Uddhav Thackeray's oath ceremony