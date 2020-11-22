Fadnavis Enters Karachi Sweets Row; Says Pakistani City Will Be Part Of Akhand Bharat Soon

BJP leader & ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis became the latest political figure to jump into the row over the name of Mumbai's 'Karachi Sweets' shop as he claimed that the Pakistani city will 'one day' be a part of India.

Earlier this week, a Shiv Sena leader targetted a Karachi Sweets outlet in Bandra, Mumbai, and demanded the owner of the shop to change the name from the Pakistan city to something else.

Prior to the Shiv Sena leader, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also sent a legal notice to Karachi Sweets over their name and wrote a letter to PM Modi, HM Shah regarding the same.

When asked about the actions of Shiv Sena and MNS in the Karachi Sweets controversy, Devendra Fadnavis claimed that he believed in Akhand Bharat and that Karachi would soon become a part of India, as per PTI.

“We believe in Akhand Bharat and we believe one day Karachi will be part of India,” Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena leader gives ultimatum

In a video that went viral on social media, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai's Bandra West to change the name of the shop to something "which is not related to Karachi". The MNS-turned-Sena leader told the shop owner that "you will have to do it and we are giving you time."

"You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name," Nitin Nandgaonkar said.

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'.



"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

MNS writes to PM Modi, HM Shah

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had also raised objections regarding the name of the famous Karachi Sweets in Bandra and has written to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah about the same, even as its rival Shiv Sena appears to have had the same idea.

In a letter dated Wednesday, MNS sent a legal notice to Karachi bakery for using Karachi in the name of the bakery while also placing the demand for all boxes shipping Karachi Bakery products from Hyderabad to Maharashtra to have instructions in Marathi.

MNS' letter to the PM and the Home Minister comes to light amid a Shiv Sena neta serving an ultimatum to a Karachi Sweets outlet in Mumbai to change its name to something 'not related to Karachi'.

In its letter, MNS pointed out that Pakistan was harbouring terrorists and was involved in numerous ceasefire violations aimed at disrupting the unity and integrity of India, thereby killing a lot of Indian soldiers. It also noted that Pakistan had illegally occupied parts of Kashmir.

