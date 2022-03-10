Fadnavis Exudes Confidence In Party Winning Goa Polls, Claims BJP & MGP Have Same Ideology

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was happy with his party performance in Goa Assembly Elections 2022 while talking with News Agency, ANI. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the party's victory in the coastal state is the result of people's faith in the PM. He further added that the BJP party will look to make a post-poll collation with the independent candidates and look to form the government in Goa. The saffron party is currently leading with 20 seats in Goa.

The former CM minister thanked the people of Goa and said, "we will keep everyone together and form government in Goa." He further added that the decision of collation will be made by the Centre and the party will claim its right to form the government in the state once the decision of collation is made. Exuding confidence in winning more than 20 seats in Goa the LoP said "even though we get a majority in Goa, we will take independent candidates and MGP along with us."

'MGP and BJP are ideologically the same'

Yesterday, on March 9, with less than 24 hours for counting of the votes in five states where assembly elections were held recently, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence in the saffron party winning the polls in Goa and added they will 'take several people along with' in the coastal state. Luring Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest local party in Goa, the former Maharashtra CM emphasised that it will be ideologically appropriate for the saffron party to collaborate with MGP. Fadnavis said, "BJP will form govt. We will take several people along with us despite the majority mark. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is an independent party. I think ideologically it's natural for MGP and BJP to come together."

Exit Polls in Goa

As per the P-MARQ exit poll, the ruling BJP and Congress-GFP alliance are projected to win 13-17 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever with the possibility of bagging 2-6 seats with a vote share of 15.5%. Meanwhile, TMC-MGP can garner a vote share of 10.1% and win 2-4 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates put by parties such as NCP and Shiv Sena might get up to 4 seats. As neither BJP nor Congress is likely to breach the halfway mark in the Assembly, AAP, TMC and MGP are likely to emerge as the kingmakers for the formation of a government.