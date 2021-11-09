Fadnavis Fires Salvo, Claims 'Nawab Malik Prevented Seizure Of Terror Convict's Property'

Escalating his tussle with Nawab Malik, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the Maharashtra Minister of preventing the seizure of a terror convict's property. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the former Maharashtra CM alleged that Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd.- a company allegedly controlled by Malik's family members had purchased a 2.8-acre land in Kurla, Mumbai in September 2005 from Mariyambai Goawala, Munira Plumber and Sardar Shah Wali Khan. Alleging that the land was sold cheaper than the market rate, he said that Rs.10 lakh and Rs.5 lakh were paid to Salim Patel and Khan respectively.

The NCP leader's son Faraz Malik was a signatory to this deal with Haseena Parkar's driver and bodyguard Salim Patel who was the power of attorney holder for Goawala and Plumber and Khan, a 1993 bomb blasts convict. Fadnavis claimed, "In 2003, he (Nawab Malik) became a tenant in this property. He transferred his tenancy and then purchased it. This shows a direct connection to the underworld". Moreover, he added, "There are 5 such properties in which there is 100% an underworld angle in 4 of them. This is from 2005 until now, until two years ago".

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "When this deal started in 2003 and ended in 2005, you were a Minister. It is true that before the final registration, you had to resign as strictures were passed against you in Justice Sawant's report. But didn't you know who Salim Patel was? The biggest thing is- why did you purchase the land from Mumbai's criminals? Why did you purchase land from those responsible for the bomb blasts? What was the reason why they gave you a three-acre land in LBS road for Rs.20 lakh?"

"He (Sardar Shah Wali Khan) was slapped with TADA. He might have come out on bail. I could not ascertain this. As per TADA, the government confiscates the entire property of a TADA convict. There is a provision for the government to seize the property. The property was transferred to you on the basis of fictitious consideration so that the property of the TADA accused is not seized," the BJP leader elaborated.

Nawab Malik-Fadnavis tussle

After launching a tirade against NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede over the arrest of Aryan Khan and his son-in-law, he trained his guns at Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Speaking to the media on November 1, he alleged, "One Jaydeep Rana is currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case. He has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure. I wonder if Fadnavis is the mastermind of the drug mafia. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue".

Dismissing this charge, Fadnavis clarified that his wife's photo with Rana tweeted by Malik was taken while filming the 'Mumbai River Anthem' song. Highlighting that this is a 4-year-old photo, he hinted at initiating criminal proceedings against the Maharashtra Minister. Moreover, he promised to make public proof about the NCP leader's links with the underworld after Diwali.