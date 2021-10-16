Fadnavis Fumes At Thackeray's Anti-BJP Tirade; Vows 'Maharashtra Will Never Become Bengal'

Fuming at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray fiery attack on BJP, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, termed it the frustration of the CM. Refuting claims that MVA govt was the 'rightful govt' he said that people had elected a BJP-Sena government and rejected both NCP and Congress. Fadnavis also took umbrage to Thackeray's praise for Mamata Banerjee, vowing to never let Maharashtra become Bengal.

BJP fumes at Thackeray's tirade

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "In Dussehra rally, CM Uddhav Thackeray's behaviour has shown his frustration. I would like to remind him that people have not rejected BJP. They rejected Congress, NCP and gave passing marks to shivasena. BJP won 70% seats and Shiv Sena won 45% of the seats it contested and other parties failed".

Scoffing at Thackeray's claim of not wanting to be CM, he said, "This govt is fraudulent. For last 2 years, you're saying that you dont want to be a CM, please stop denying about your desire to be CM". Fadnavis recently said that while touring Maharashtra, he still felt like he was CM seeing people's love.

Slamming Thackeray's praise for Banerjee, he added, "If the CM says that we want to make Maharashtra like Bengal, does he want to murder those who are against him? BJP will never let Maharashtra become Bengal". Countering Thackeray's claims that BJP misuses Central agencies, he said, "Drugs are a cancer for our youth, whose side is uddhav thackrey on? Our govt never misuses the agencies. Half of your ministers would have been in jail, if that was true".

Thackeray's fiery Dussehra address

In a fiery address to Shiv Sainiks, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, slammed the BJP, NCB, Centre and defectors over a gamut of issues. Backing the Mumbai police, batting for states' rights, Hindutva and Mamata Banerjee's opposition to BJP, Maharashtra CM instructed his cadre to be ready to show what battle cry 'Har Har Mahadev' looks like to the powers in Delhi. Shiv Sena held its annual Dussehra rally at the Shanmukhananda auditorium instead of Shivaji Park, due to COVID restrictions.

“A picture is being painted that the drugs business is booming only in Maharashtra. It is not so. The court has directed officials to probe the Mundra port where drugs worth crores of rupees were found. You merely find a pinch of ganja while my police bust drugs worth Rs 150 crores. You catch a celebrity and beat drums over it, click pictures," said Thackeray.

Backing for state rights, he reminded that it was the Lal-Bal-Pal from Maharashtra, Punjab and Bengal, who had thrown out the feudal British. Lauding Mamata Banerjee for defeating the BJP in Bengal, he said that the Centre's interference into state rights had to be opposed. Emergency, foreign affairs and invasion by foreign powers are the only areas Centre can intrude, opined Sena chief.