Fadnavis Gives Maha Govt Crisis A 'cricket' Spin: 'Will Hit Boundaries & Bowl Googlies'

Giving a cricket 'spin' to the recent turmoil of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis said that when he is 'bowling' i.e in Opposition, he bowled googlies which have surprised those 'batting' i.e the government, while inaugurating an Over Arm Cricket Open Tournament, in Dadar East on Thursday. Stating that when he does 'batting', he said that he is forced to 'hit it for a boundary', as he has been getting so many loose balls. Fadnavis has been making several revelations about Mansukh Hiren, Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh, Rashmi Shukla, demanding the Home Minister's resignation over serious 'extortion' charges.

Fadnavis: 'I don't miss a catch'

"I love playing cricket, especially when I am batting. I am also good at fielding and don't miss a catch." When asked about how 'many people have been caught' by Fadnavis' 'bowling' - referring to the current political crisis faced by Maha Vikas Aghadi government due to his revelations, he said, "When I do bowling (in Opposition), I bowl fast-paced balls, googly and when I get to bat (be CM), I will hit shots. In this current (political) scenario, I am getting so many loose balls, I am forced to hit it for a boundary."

On being asked how his 'bouncers' hurt the govt - referring to Fadnavis' multitude revelations, he said, "I don't do 'body bowling' or 'short-pitch, I bowl with logic, on the stumps - due to which those who are batting are in trouble." When asked about the probe into Rashmi Shukla's report, he said, "Who should be probed? The one who did the robbery or the one who caught it? Seeing this probe, it is obvious who this government is backing." Commenting on the government's claim of Shukla issuing an 'apology' for misusing phone-tapping warrants, he said, "Only Rashmi Shukla can answer. When you attack a woman officer, are you having any limits? Expecting such things from this government is foolish." READ | Fadnavis submits 'evidence' of Maha police transfer racket to Home Secy; seeks CBI probe

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

With NIA taking over the Antilla bomb scare, Vaze was arrested on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and has been sent to custody till April 3. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site, invoking UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - which has been refuted by NCP.